ABS Bio Acquires Cureline, Broadening Access to Biospecimens & Streamlining Execution from End to End

NEW CASTLE, Del., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytical Biological Services, Inc. ("ABS Bio" or "the Company"), a 3 Boomerang Capital ("3 Boomerang" or "3BC") portfolio company and a leader in biospecimen sourcing, cell culture services, and biorepository solutions for the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, has acquired Cureline, Inc. ("Cureline"), a leading provider of specimen procurement and histology services to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. The closing marks the Company's first tuck-in acquisition since 3BC's original investment in June 2024.

Founded in 2003 by Olga Potapova, PhD, Cureline has provided many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies with mission-critical biospecimens and services for more than 20 years. Headquartered in South San Francisco, CA, Cureline provides biospecimen procurement and analysis, histology, digital pathology, and other research services to the biopharma community from its state-of-the-art facility at the heart of the life sciences community in the Bay Area.

"Cureline has built an exceptional reputation in the biospecimens and research space, and we are excited to welcome their team to ABS," says Ehab Alramahy, CEO of ABS Bio. "This acquisition meaningfully expands our capacity and expertise while enabling us to remain focused on what matters most for scientific breakthroughs: broader access to biospecimens, flawless execution, and outstanding customer experience from initial request to delivery."

Cureline will strengthen ABS Bio's position as a premier partner in specimen procurement, cell culture, and histology. The transaction expands the Company's capabilities and scale for pharmaceutical and biotech customers navigating increasingly complex procurement needs and therapeutic programs.

"Cureline was built on scientific excellence, global collaboration, and commitment to partnerships in research and drug discovery. ABS and Cureline are highly complementary in customer focus, regional scope of biospecimen collections, and service capabilities," said Olga Potapova, PhD, Founder of Cureline. "By joining forces, our teams can offer a broader platform supported by a wider biospecimen network, deeper services expertise, and expanded biorepository capabilities."

About ABS

Since 1990, ABS, led by CEO and experienced biopharma services leader, Ehab Alramahy, has accelerated research and discovery for nearly every major pharmaceutical and biotech company by delivering faster, easier, and more reliable procurement, processing, characterization, and quality control of high-quality cells and tissues. As a leading global partner of custom biological products and services with a strong focus on long-term client relationships, ABS provides biopharmaceutical and emerging biotech companies with cell culture services, cell-line engineering, human biospecimens, cell and tissue preparations and analyses, and sample storage and logistics. For more information about the company, visit www.absbio.com.

About 3 Boomerang Capital

3 Boomerang Capital is a lower middle-market healthcare private equity firm committed to fostering creative investment partnerships with healthcare entrepreneurs across North America and Western Europe. 3BC's areas of investment focus span four key healthcare sectors: biopharma outsourcing, medical device and diagnostic manufacturing, information technology and tech-enabled services, and alternate site care. The firm specializes in backing founder-led businesses, providing the guidance and resources needed for successful growth and innovation in the healthcare market. By strategically concentrating on four core areas, 3 Boomerang Capital is well-equipped to deliver on its mission of empowering healthcare entrepreneurs and propelling healthcare businesses to new heights. The firm is currently investing out of its flagship fund, 3 Boomerang Capital I, LP, a $376 million investment vehicle. For more information, visit www.3boomerang.com.

