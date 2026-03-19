Recognition reflects a sustained track record of delivering measurable impact for HR teams as AbsenceSoft accelerates its AI-first approach to leave and accommodations management

DENVER, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbsenceSoft , the leading SaaS platform for leave of absence and accommodations management, today announced it has been named a winner of the 2026 Lighthouse Tech Awards Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution in the Core HR/Workforce category. This marks the fourth consecutive year AbsenceSoft has received this recognition, underscoring a consistent record of innovation in one of HR's most complex and high-stakes areas.

AbsenceSoft Wins Lighthouse Tech Award for Fourth Consecutive Year

Now in its seventh year, the Lighthouse Tech Awards, formerly known as the HR Tech Awards, recognizes solutions that meaningfully support the hiring, development, performance, and retention of the workforce. Being named a winner four years running places AbsenceSoft among a small group of solutions that have demonstrated staying power alongside continued innovation.

As the volume and complexity of leave and accommodations requests continue to rise, HR teams are under increasing pressure to manage compliance while maintaining a supportive employee experience. AbsenceSoft helps organizations navigate these challenges by automating workflows, centralizing documentation, and guiding HR teams through evolving federal and state requirements. Increasingly, that work is powered by AI that is purpose-built for leave and accommodations, designed with compliance guardrails and human oversight at every step. This allows HR teams to manage complex leave and accommodations processes with greater consistency, accuracy, and confidence while creating a more supportive experience for employees.

"When it comes to leave management, there's not an HR team on the planet that wouldn't call it a challenge, a headache, or something worse," said the Lighthouse Research & Advisory Awards Judging Panel. "AbsenceSoft is turning that around for clients, creating an opportunity to deliver a positive experience for employees in the middle of a critical moment where leave is requested or needs to be managed. Plus, leave management becomes a clearer, easier, and more insightful process on the employer side."

That kind of sustained recognition matters in a year when the stakes for HR teams have never been higher. According to AbsenceSoft's 2026 State of Leave and Accommodations Report , more than half of HR leaders reported increases in both leave and accommodations requests for the third year in a row, often without additional staff or better tools to support the load.

The recognition highlights AbsenceSoft's continued innovation in helping HR teams simplify complex leave and accommodations processes while improving the employee experience.

"Being recognized by Lighthouse Research & Advisory for the fourth consecutive year reflects the real impact we're delivering for HR teams and their employees," said Chris Murphy, CEO of AbsenceSoft. "Leave and accommodations management is one of the most complex areas of HR, and our focus has always been on making that process simpler, more compliant, and more supportive for everyone involved. What excites me most is where we're headed. We believe responsible AI, built specifically for leave and accommodations, will fundamentally change what HR teams are capable of, and we're committed to leading that shift."

To learn more about the Lighthouse Tech Awards and view the full list of 2026 winners, please visit hrtechawards.org .

About AbsenceSoft

AbsenceSoft is a leading provider of leave and accommodations management SaaS solutions. We deliver scalable, easy-to-use, and configurable software to easily and efficiently manage 200+ statutory policies like FMLA, ADA, and PWFA. Our software streamlines and automates leave and accommodations processes, ensuring compliance with federal and state regulations while elevating the employee experience. Built by leave professionals, for leave professionals, AbsenceSoft is trusted by employers across industries, Third Party Administrators (TPAs), and Professional Employee Organizations (PEOs) to manage over seven million lives. We are widely recognized for our top-tier customer service and robust customer community engagement. Learn more at absencesoft.com or follow the company on LinkedIn .

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SOURCE AbsenceSoft