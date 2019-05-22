Absolut® Celebrates Past, Present And Future Of Pride With GLAAD & Pride Festivals From Coast To Coast

As the first spirits brand to publicly support the LGBTQ community 38 years ago, Absolut is proud to be a brand known for fearlessly celebrating diversity, acceptance and equality. Today, as Planet Earth's Favorite Vodka, Absolut believes in the power of uniting generations – past, present and future – as a way to learn from yesterday, take action today and celebrate a brighter future for tomorrow.

"Supporting the LGBTQ community back in 1981 was a risky decision for mainstream brands, when taking a stand for equality meant going against conventional culture," said Regan Clarke, Brand Director, Absolut, Pernod Ricard USA. "Today, we want to continue pushing the envelope of cultural progress in inclusivity and acceptance, while taking a moment to celebrate the people and actions that have made that progress possible."

Bridging the Past & Present to Spark Conversation - Campaign Photographer: David LaChapelle

2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, a series of protests that served as a catalyst for the gay rights movement in the U.S. and around the world. In honor of this historic movement, Planet Earth's Favorite Vodka, Absolut, commissioned renowned photographer David LaChapelle to remember the spirit of the marches and protests of the late 1960's through one impactful image that honors those who have been fighting for the rights and visibility of the LGBTQ community.

"The image created for the Absolut campaign is an inclusive tribute to diversity and celebration. A picture is worth a thousand words," said photographer David LaChapelle.

Featuring a variety of well-known faces, voices and GLAAD activists from the LGBTQ community – including Sasha Velour, Amanda Lepore, EJ Johnson, Jason Rodriguez, Alexandra Grey and more – David LaChapelle and Absolut aim to bring a contemporary lens to this historic moment in LGBTQ history in order to spark conversation and awareness for continued progress.

Celebrating People & Pride 24/7/365 with GLAAD & Pride Events Coast-to-Coast

As Planet Earth's Favorite Vodka, Absolut's commitment for the future is one that never stops progressing. At the heart of this commitment is an ongoing dedication for not only doing what's right for the planet – but also what's right for its people, including celebrating LGBTQ communities all year long. To help do this, Absolut has teamed up with global non-profit and LGBTQ media advocacy organization GLAAD on a multi-year partnership to support GLAAD's work accelerating acceptance for LGBTQ people and provoking dialogue that leads to cultural change every day.

"As we celebrate the past 50 years in the fight for LGBTQ equality and visibility, GLAAD is honored to partner with Absolut, a brand that has helped to support the LGBTQ community for decades," says Zeke Stokes, GLAAD's Chief Programs Officer. "Absolut's commitment to celebrate the LGBTQ community all year long, and not only during Pride month, is a shining example of how brands can bring inclusivity, diversity, and acceptance to the forefront of their mission."

This year, in partnership with GLAAD, Absolut is bringing people together to celebrate and promote LGBTQ progress with festivals and activations across the country – including:

"Pride in NYC" Sweepstakes: As the official presenting partner of 2019 Pride in New York City , Absolut is offering two lucky fans (and two guests) the chance to win the ultimate Pride Week experience in NYC. Visit AbsolutPride.com to learn more and enter for a chance to win 1 (entries close on June 14, 2019 , official rules apply).

As the official presenting partner of 2019 Pride in , Absolut is offering two lucky fans (and two guests) the chance to win the ultimate Pride Week experience in NYC. Visit AbsolutPride.com to learn more and enter for a chance to win (entries close on , official rules apply). Absolut Pride in NYC Events: Absolut will be celebrating with thousands of Pride-goers during marquee events including the world's largest pride party – WE Party at Javitz Center – TEA DANCE at Pier 17 and LUVBOAT sunset cruise.

Absolut will be celebrating with thousands of Pride-goers during marquee events including the world's largest pride party – WE Party at Javitz Center – at Pier 17 and LUVBOAT sunset cruise. Pride in NYC Parade Float: Absolut will join the Pride in NYC March on June 30, 2019 bringing together hundreds of LGBTQ people and allies to walk together in support of their community.

Absolut will join the Pride in NYC March on bringing together hundreds of LGBTQ people and allies to walk together in support of their community. Coast-to-coast Pride Activations: Absolut is bringing people together to put pride in the spotlight with hundreds of pride-themed happy hours across the country, including:

Absolut is bringing people together to put pride in the spotlight with hundreds of pride-themed happy hours across the country, including: New Orleans, LA , June 8 : Live performance featuring Big Freedia at the Absolut Block Party and official sponsor of New Orleans Pride Parade, with an Absolut float featuring Big Freedia.

: Live performance featuring Big Freedia at the Absolut Block Party and official sponsor of New Orleans Pride Parade, with an Absolut float featuring Big Freedia.

St. Pete, FL, June 21-23 : Official Spirits Sponsor of Florida's largest Pride celebration with Absolut activations along the Pride Parade route and marquee events throughout the weekend.

: Official Spirits Sponsor of largest Pride celebration with Absolut activations along the Pride Parade route and marquee events throughout the weekend. Listening & Learning: Through its digital hub at Absolut.com/Pride, the brand is using social listening to identify and raise awareness for the questions, issues and concerns of the LGBTQ community, and its allies, to create more conversation and shared understanding. In addition to listening, the hub allows Absolut to learn what people care about in order to guide brand actions that drive change and rally for progress.

New Bottle, Who 'Dis?

In addition to bringing people together during Pride season, Absolut is letting people show their pride all year long with its latest rainbow-inspired bottle – hand-painted with the colors of the rainbow flag on the outside and Absolut Original Vodka on the inside.

The bottle, for the first time, will have nationwide, year-long distribution allowing everyone, everywhere to prove that their pride is all year long. Available for an MSRP of $19.99 at major retailers and online at bit.ly/AbsolutPrideBottle.

Visit Absolut.com/Pride for more information on Absolut pride events, enter the Pride in NYC sweepstakes, join the #AbsolutPride movement and learn more about the rainbow-painted Absolut bottle.

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY

© 2019 Imported by Absolut Spirits Co., New York, NY.

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA. The company's leading spirits and wines include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos™ Tequila, Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Lot No. 40® Canadian Whiskey, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Smithworks® Vodka, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Pernod®, and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is based in New York, New York, and has roughly 650 employees across the country. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active campaign to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org.

About GLAAD

GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and creates a world where everyone can live the life they love. For more information, please visit www.glaad.org or connect with GLAAD on Facebook and Twitter.

CONTACT:

Carmen Muhammad Christine Vivoli 212-372-5267 212-445-8004 Carmen.Muhammad@pernod-ricard.com cvivoli@webershandwick.com

1No purchase necessary, must be 21+ US resident. Registration ends 6/15/19. See official rules on AbsolutPride.com. Void where prohibited.

SOURCE ABSOLUT

Related Links

http://www.AbsolutPride.com

