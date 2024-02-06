ABSOLUT ENTERS INTO THE READY-TO-SERVE CATEGORY WITH NEW ABSOLUT COCKTAILS LINE

Absolut's latest innovation allows for easy hosting occasions with bar-quality cocktails without taking away from time shared with family and friends

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a brand born to mix, Absolut is entering the Ready-to-Serve category with its new Absolut Cocktails line with flavors Vodka Mojito and Raspberry Lemonade. As the #1 premium imported vodka1, Absolut's latest mixology innovation delivers bar-quality cocktails that are refreshingly tasty with a twist and in a convenient format that saves the time and preparation that goes into making cocktails.

"With prepared cocktails as the fastest growing spirits category, trending to overtake wine and spirits this year2, we're excited for Absolut to officially enter into the Ready-to-Serve space," said Reshma Dhati, Senior Brand Director of Marketing, Absolut. "We're giving time back with family and friends, without sacrificing on the bar-quality cocktails that Absolut is known for."

Through consumer research3, Absolut saw very strong performance with Raspberry Lemonade and Vodka Mojito cocktails. In the flavored vodka space, Vodka Lemonades are performing strongly in the market4 and a signature cocktail that the brand is mixed with.

These classic beloved RTS cocktails (with 15% ABV) have a light and sweet twist and offer a convenient multi-serve format (5 servings per bottle) that's perfect for sharing or enjoying at home - on the rocks or chilled neat. More on the flavor profiles:

The Vodka Mojito Cocktail combines Absolut's premium vodka with natural lime and mint flavors and simple syrup for a perfectly balanced and refreshing taste. Garnish with mint.

combines Absolut's premium vodka with natural lime and mint flavors and simple syrup for a perfectly balanced and refreshing taste. Garnish with mint. The Raspberry Lemonade Cocktail combines Absolut's premium vodka with natural raspberry and lemon flavors and simple syrup for a delicious and smooth cocktail experience. Garnish with raspberries and lemon wedge.

Absolut's Ready-to-Serve Cocktails are available now in 750mls for an SRP of $18.99 at select retailers nationwide. To learn more, follow @absolutus.

