Absolut® Gets Juicy This Summer With New Absolut Juice™ & Lizzo

Made with superb Absolut Vodka and natural flavors from your favorite seasonal fruits – Absolut Juice offers a brand-new way to sip-with-a-spritz in two delicious favors, Strawberry and Apple. With no artificial flavors, five percent real fruit juice and 99 calories per serving 1 , Absolut Juice is perfect for mixing simple or craft-quality cocktails – like the summer-approved Absolut Juice & Club Soda with 20% fewer calories than a glass of rosé 2 .

"Absolut Juice is the ripest, juiciest new spirit of the summer – and, in partnership with Lizzo, we're using the song of the summer to prove just how much the 'juice' is worth the squeeze," said Regan Clarke, Brand Director, Absolut, Pernod Ricard USA. "As Planet Earth's Favorite Vodka, Absolut values our sustainable production practices, the planet and it's people – now, with Lizzo, we're bringing the party to the people with seriously juicy surprises."

Blame it On the Absolut Juice & Lizzo

Absolut Juice and Lizzo are out here making news – starting with "squeezing" the moments of summer into a movement with fans across the country. From exclusive video drops to a summer of juicy surprises, fans can #GetJuicy with Absolut Juice and Lizzo by following @AbsolutVodka_US on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to be the first to see Lizzo's exclusive collaboration with Absolut Juice.

"When I heard Absolut was launching a new product called, 'Absolut Juice' it was like they made it just for me! It's an honor to celebrate the success of my first single with Absolut's new product launch and the synergy is almost too perfect," said Lizzo. "I can't wait to sip this with my big grrrls all summer and on tour this Fall. We're taking this on the road ya'll cuz this Juice is worth the squeeze. Can I get some ice, please?!"

Squeeze the Moment this Summer with Absolut Juice

Whether you're sipping seaside, by the pool, on a rooftop or backyard barbecue – #GetJuicy with Absolut Juice by squeezing the most out of every dog day of summer. From stirring in new social circles, to playing new mixes or mixing up new cocktails with friends.

Available in two refreshing, fruity flavors, Strawberry and Apple, Absolut Juice provides a versatile foundation for mixing effortlessly impressive cocktails – including:

Absolut Juice & Soda

1 Part Absolut Juice

2 Parts Club Soda



Mix in a wine glass over ice & sliced fruit (optional).

Absolut Juice Spritz

1 Part Absolut Juice

1 Part Club Soda

1 Part Sparkling Wine

Mix in wine glass over ice & garnish with sliced fruit (optional).

Absolut Juice Strawberry Punch

1 ½ Parts Absolut Juice Strawberry

1 Part Lemonade

½ Part Cranberry

Splash Club Soda

Lemon Peel

Build in wine glass with ice. Garnish with lemon peel.

Planet Earth's Favorite Vodka… with Juice

Absolut's commitment for the future is one that never stops progressing. We care about our people, the planet and how we make our products. That's why, as Planet Earth's Favorite Vodka, we continuously strive to create better products, more sustainably, and create a more open world for everyone – for current and future generations.

Absolut Juice continues our commitment to more sustainably produced and high-quality, products – featuring the perfect balance of Absolut Vodka with natural flavors. Absolut Juice Strawberry and Absolut Juice Apple are available nationwide for an MSRP of $19.99.

Follow @AbsolutVodka_US on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to be the first to see Lizzo's exclusive collaboration with Absolut Juice, dropping this summer, and join the conversation using #GetJuicy and #AbsolutJuice. Visit Absolut.com/Juice for more information, product availability and to learn more about squeezing the moment this summer.

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

ABSOLUT® JUICE EDITION. VODKA WITH NATURAL FLAVORS AND COLORED WITH JUICE. PRODUCT OF SWEDEN. 35% ALC./VOL. © 2019 Imported by Absolut Spirits Co., New York, NY.

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos® Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, Malfy® Gin, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Aberlour® Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet®; Smithworks® Vodka, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Rabbit Hole® Whiskey, Pernod® and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 700 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org.

Carmen Muhammad Wharton Christine Vivoli 212-372-5267 212-445-8004 Carmen.Muhammad@pernod-ricard.com cvivoli@webershandwick.com

1 Per 1.5 Fl. oz. serving. Average Analysis: Calories 99k; Carbohydrates 3.5g; Protein and Fat 0g.

2 Absolut Juice Edition 1.5 Fl. Oz. Serving (with 3 Fl. Oz. Zero Calorie Soda Water): Calories 99; Carbs 3.5g; Protein and Fat 0g Vs. Rosé Wine 5 Fl. Oz. Serving (Per USDA Nutrient Database): Calories 126; Carbs 5.76g; Protein 0.6g; Fat 0g

