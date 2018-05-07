Absolut® Goes Red, White & Blue To Celebrate The Summer With New Limited Edition Absolut® America Bottle

Painted in red, white and blue, the Absolut America bottle is raising the bar for summer partygoers and patriots alike to show their Stars and Stripes pride. As a Swedish-born brand with nearly 40 years of rich history in the U.S., Absolut hopes to bring people together – regardless of background, border or belief – in celebration of the world's greatest melting pot.

"Absolut has always embraced the magic of mixing – from cocktails to cultures to communities," said Shefali Murdia, Brand Director at Absolut, Pernod Ricard USA. "With our new America bottle, and partnership with Keep America Beautiful, we're mixing up the summer party scene – with delicious cocktails and a side of giving-back."

Buy a Bottle. Share a Photo. Give Back.

Absolut has teamed up with Keep America Beautiful (KAB), an organization with a mission to inspire and educate people across the nation to take action toward improving and beautifying their communities, so that everyone, everywhere can take part in creating a better tomorrow, today.

From May 1, 2018 to September 3, 2018, Absolut will donate $1 to Keep America Beautiful for every photo shared showing how people party with a purpose using #AbsolutAmerica and #promotion.1 In support of the Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup, the nation's largest community improvement program, Absolut's donation will support the program's estimated 60,000 events fueled by millions of volunteers and participants who come together in tens of thousands of communities nationwide to #DoBeautifulThings.

"This year, Keep America Beautiful is celebrating 65 years of helping organize, evangelize and activate local communities around keeping our neighborhoods clean, green and beautiful," said Helen Lowman, President and CEO, Keep America Beautiful. "As one of the first organizations to embrace the power of public/private partnerships, joining forces with eco-friendly, responsible brands like Absolut is crucial to the success and impact of our organization as we work to end littering, improve recycling and beautify America's communities."

Rethink the Summer Party Cocktail, from Barbecues to Share-Houses

The red, white and blue bottle has the same high-quality Absolut Original Vodka on the inside – providing a versatile foundation for mixing the most delicious summer cocktails, like the Absolut Firework:

Absolut Firework

Ingredients:

1 ½ parts Absolut

2 parts Lemonade

2 parts Iced Tea

Instructions:

Build ingredients in a mason jar glass. Garnish with lemon.

Absolut America will be available nationwide starting May 1, 2018 for an MSRP of $19.99 (750mL), $25.99 (1L) and $29.99 (1.75mL). Visit AbsolutAmerica.com for more information about Absolut's partnership with Keep America Beautiful, cocktail recipes and purchase information.

About Pernod Ricard USA®

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA.

The company's leading spirits and wines include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Absolut® Elyx, Aberlour® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos™ Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, , Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Lot No. 40® Canadian Whiskey, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Smithworks® Vodka, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Lillet®, Pernod® and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is based in New York, New York, and has roughly 750 employees across the country. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active campaign to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org.

About Keep America Beautiful:

Keep America Beautiful, the nation's iconic community improvement nonprofit organization inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Celebrating its 65th Anniversary in 2018, Keep America Beautiful strives to End Littering, Improve Recycling and Beautify America's Communities. We believe everyone has a right to live in a clean, green and beautiful community, and shares a responsibility to contribute to that vision. Behavior change – steeped in education, research and behavioral science – is the cornerstone of Keep America Beautiful. We empower generations of community and environmental stewards with volunteer programs, hands-on experiences, educational curricula, practical advice and other resources. The organization is driven by the work and passion of more than 600 Keep America Beautiful affiliates, millions of volunteers, and the collaborative support of corporate partners, social and civic service organizations, academia, municipalities, elected officials, and individuals. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Donate and take action at kab.org.

CONTACT:

Carmen Muhammad Carolina Trujillo 212-372-5267 212-546-7829 Carmen.Muhammad@pernod-ricard.com ctrujillo@webershandwick.com

1 Up to $100,000. Limit of one donation post per participant per day. U.S. only. Must be 21+. Additional terms and conditions apply, visit AbsolutAmerica.com for details.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/absolut-goes-red-white--blue-to-celebrate-the-summer-with-new-limited-edition-absolut-america-bottle-300643110.html

SOURCE Absolut