Absolut® Helps Gift The Giving Spirit This Holiday Season With One Warm Coat® & Coat Drives Across The Country

In celebration of #OneWarmCoatDay today, Absolut is announcing its mission to raise awareness and support for the millions of families, veterans and seniors in need of a coat 1 before the cold winter months of the holiday season. In addition to sharing warmth with thousands of people in need through One Warm Coat, Absolut has joined forces with Sofar Sounds to create a unique, donation-focused concert series to collect more coats for those in need in cities across the country.

"For Absolut, being Planet Earth's Favorite Vodka isn't just a tagline – it's in the fabric of our brand's DNA and guides the actions we take in the world toward the betterment of our planet – and its people," said Regan Clarke, Vice President, Absolut. "That's why we're doubling-down on partying with a purpose this holiday season by both donating – and facilitating local donation concert drives – to provide warmth to 100,000 people in need."

Gift a Giving Spirit – Small Gifts, Big Impact

Absolut has brought together partners One Warm Coat and Sofar Sounds to reimagine the traditional coat drive during the holidays. As a brand that has always done things differently, Absolut hopes to illustrate the big impact one simple act can have on the community around us – especially for those in need.

"One coat may not seem life-altering to some – but for one of the hundreds of thousands of people in peril during extremely cold weather conditions each year, it could be lifesaving," said Beth W. Amodio, President & CEO of One Warm Coat. "We are grateful to Absolut for providing warmth to 100,000 people in need. It is inspiring to see brands partner with organizations to make real change in the world."

During the holidays, Absolut wants to remind communities that its people make the spirit of the season sparkle – and when we help others in need, the sparkle gets even brighter. With Absolut's donation to warm 100,000 people through One Warm Coat, the brand is helping everyone, everywhere sparkle a bit brighter every time you gift, sip or serve Absolut this season.

One Coat, One Concert – Absolut x Sofar Sounds

With the help of Sofar Sounds, a company that brings local communities and artists together in unique and intimate locations, Absolut is hosting four concerts in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia – each with a simple suggestion: bring a coat, see the concert.

The Absolut X Sofar Sounds concerts will provide an opportunity for locals to support their community in need by accepting gently worn coats in exchange for the intimate concert experience. The brand is also hoping to inspire a ripple effect by rewarding the simple act of giving back in the hopes of concertgoers continuing to pay it forward with their friends and families throughout the holiday season and beyond.

Mix. Mingle. Drink & Jingle.

From celebrating Friendsgiving, to New Year's Eve bashes, to hosting friends for a cozy night in – add a little purpose to your party with a festive favorite or soon-to-be holiday staple cocktail, like:

Absolut Jingle Buck

Ingredients:

1 Part Absolut Vodka

¾ Part Cranberry Juice

¾ Part Lime Juice

2 Parts Ginger Ale

How to Mix:

Add ingredients to glass with ice. Stir briefly. Garnish with two fresh cranberries and rosemary sprig.

Absolut Juice Edition Apple Sangria

Ingredients:

1 ½ Parts Absolut Juice Edition Apple

2 Parts Red Wine

4 Dashes Angostura Bitters

½ Part Triple Sec or Orange Liqueur

How to Mix:

Mix all ingredients in a glass with ice. Garnish with orange slides, apple slices and grapes.

Visit Absolut.com/Holiday for more information on where and how to donate a coat near you, discover more holiday cocktail recipes and #PartywithaPurpose on Absolut's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA.

About One Warm Coat

One Warm Coat is a national nonprofit organization that provides free, warm coats to people in need. The Coat Drive Program supports individuals, groups, companies and organizations across the country by providing the tools and resources needed to hold a successful coat drive. Coats are distributed in the communities where they were collected, to children and adults in need, without charge, discrimination or obligation. Since One Warm Coat began in 1992, volunteers have hosted more than 35,000 coat drives and more than 6 million coats have been distributed to people in need.

About Sofar Sounds

Sofar Sounds is a global community creating space where music matters. Sofar reimagines the live music experience through curated, secret performances in more than 400 cities around the world. Founded in London in 2009, Sofar brings guests and artists together in unique locations, without the distractions that plague other live events. Sofar shows begin as a secret: guests sign on for three unnamed performances at undisclosed locations, hosted by community members in everyday spaces — from living rooms and rooftops, to retail stores. Through the transformation of these spaces into captivating venues, Sofar serves as a platform for artists to connect with engaged audiences in cities around the world. Sofar invites guests to discover new artists, spaces, people, neighborhoods and cities, whether at home or abroad, creating an inclusive and accessible global community where people make genuine connections. To learn more about Sofar Sounds, check us out at www.sofarsounds.com or follow the conversation on social media at @sofarsounds or using #sofarsounds.

