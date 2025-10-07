ABSOLUT RETURNS TO MIX UP ELECTRIFYING COCKTAILS AS OFFICIAL PARTNER OF WICKED: FOR GOOD WITH LIMITED-EDITION SEQUINED BOTTLE SLEEVE

As the Official Spirits Partner of Wicked: For Good, Absolut is bringing Wicked cocktail experiences to theaters, bars, restaurants and homes nationwide. The limited-edition Wicked sleeve is available at retailers throughout the country and will be sold on Absolut's Wicked: For Good homepage .

Available for pre-sale , the Absolut-ly Wicked Good Cocktail Collection features a limited-edition bottle of Absolut in a sequin bottle sleeve, a set of pink and green martini glasses, and edible pink and green glitter garnishes for for an electrifying cocktail finish. The set also includes The Grimmerie recipe book to shake up the Absolut x Ozmopolitan, Absolut x Thrillifying! Twist and Absolut & Kahlúa x Ozpresso Martini, and a $15 Fandango promo code to see Wicked: For Good in theaters. This limited-edition collection will take your mixology skills to swankified new heights!

In the spirit of Wicked: For Good, Absolut is once again teaming up with the queen of kindness, Paris Hilton , and her social impact organization 11:11 Media Impact – the charitable division of her global media company – to grant Wicked: For Good wishes for deserving fans and raise money to offer life-changing support to those who need it most. All proceeds from the Absolut-ly Wicked Good Cocktail Collection – plus a flat donation from Absolut – will be donated to 11:11 Media Impact, whose mission is to drive positive, meaningful, and lasting change. Through 11:11 Media Impact, these funds will benefit the Human Rights Campaign Foundation .

"Absolut has long advocated for the values of courage, friendship and standing up for what's right. It's core to the very essence of the brand, and these values are mirrored in everything that Wicked: For Good champions," said Bethan Hamilton, Brand Director, Absolut. "Last year Wicked created a sensation that Absolut was proud to be a part of, and this year we hope to inspire even more moments of connection over a Wicked good cocktail."

Absolut and Paris Hilton are gifting 11 lucky winners the Absolut-ly Wicked Good Cocktail Collection, continuing their tradition of surprising fans with fantastical experiences. For a chance to win, Absolut and Paris are asking fans to share a photo or video on social of their favorite Absolut Wicked cocktail, explain how Wicked has changed their life For Good, and tag @AbsolutUS @ParisHilton @WickedMovie or upload a submission on the Absolut x Wicked: For Good website . One lucky fan will also have the chance to win a trip to the Wicked: For Good premiere in New York City for two, along with airfare and hotel accommodation.

"I sliv for creating iconic moments together with Absolut that shape culture, foster connection and make the world a more inclusive place," said Paris Hilton. "Wicked: For Good represents so many of the characteristics that my partnership with Absolut was created on, so I can't wait to share an Absolut Ozmopolitan and spread kindness with my fellow Wicked fans."

Absolut and the Pernod Ricard portfolio are helping consumers 21+ immerse themselves in the wonderful world of Wicked: For Good. Whether mixing up a cocktail at-home or enjoying the official Absolut x Wicked offerings at participating retailers, Absolut and Pernod Ricard are bringing magical moments of connection this holiday season. To get Wicked: For Good cocktail recipes and limited-edition Wicked: For Good cocktail merch visit the Absolut website , follow @AbsolutUS on Instagram and be sure to see Universal Pictures' Wicked: For Good only in theaters November 21, 2025.

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY. ABSOLUT® VODKA. PRODUCT OF SWEDEN. 40% ALC./VOL. DISTILLED FROM GRAIN. ©2025 IMPORTED BY ABSOLUT SPIRITS CO., NEW YORK, NY.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo and Brancott Estate; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne and Mumm Napa sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com.

About Universal Pictures' Wicked: For Good

And now whatever way our stories end, I know you have rewritten mine by being my friend.

Last year's global cinematic cultural sensation, which became the most successful Broadway film adaptation of all time, now reaches its epic, electrifying, emotional conclusion in Wicked: For Good.

Directed once again by award-winning director Jon M. Chu and starring the spectacular returning cast, led by Academy Award® nominated superstars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz begins with Elphaba and Glinda estranged and living with the consequences of their choices.

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz's silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum).

Glinda, meanwhile, has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible (Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh), Glinda is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.

As Glinda's stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero (Olivier award winner and Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey) in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq (Tony nominee Ethan Slater) and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba's sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.

As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.

Wicked: For Good also stars Emmy nominee Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James as Glinda's fawning assistants, Pfannee and ShenShen and BAFTA and Grammy nominee Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba's childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

The film is produced by returning Tony and Emmy winning powerhouse Marc Platt p.g.a. and by multiple Tony winner David Stone. The executive producers are Stephen Schwartz, David Nicksay, Jared LeBoff, Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox. The first film, Wicked, released in November 2024, earned 10 Academy Award® nominations, including Best Picture, and won the Oscars® for Costume Design and Production Design. To date, the film has grossed $750 million worldwide.

Wicked: For Good is based on the generation-defining musical stage play with music and lyrics by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire. The screenplay is by Winnie Holzman and Winnie Holzman & Dana Fox. The film score is by John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

ABOUT 11:11 MEDIA IMPACT

11:11 Media Impact, founded by Paris Hilton, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating meaningful and lasting change worldwide. Rooted in Paris's lived experiences, the organization leverages strategic advocacy, socially-conscious storytelling, and philanthropic investments to address critical issues such as protecting children from institutional child abuse and fostering inclusion for individuals with learning and thinking differences.

Since its inception, 11:11 Media Impact has achieved significant milestones, including the passage of the federal Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act, the enactment of 15 U.S. state laws safeguarding youth in residential treatment facilities, and the successful repatriation of American children from abusive facilities abroad. In addition to its child protection work, Paris has been a passionate advocate for ADHD awareness and a steadfast supporter of LGBTQIA+ direct service organizations.

CONTACT

Jordan Serafino

Strategic Brand Communications, Pernod Ricard

[email protected]

SOURCE Pernod Ricard USA