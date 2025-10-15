The Glenlivet and Thomas Doherty Embark on a Tropical Journey to Launch The Glenlivet 12 Year Old Jamaica Edition

Born in Speyside and inspired by Treasure Beach along Jamaica's south coast, The Glenlivet Jamaica Edition explores new dimensions of flavor while honoring the brand's Speyside roots. Capturing the essence of this hidden paradise, The Glenlivet 12 Year Old single malt whisky imparts vibrant tropical flavor notes of coconut, juicy pineapple, and velvety caramel for a fruity and smooth finish.

"Exploration lies at the heart of The Glenlivet," Kevin Balmforth, The Glenlivet Cask Master, said. "Guided by a spirit of curiosity, we venture beyond tradition to uncover remarkable taste experiences. We've long been known for our smooth, refined style – and with The Glenlivet Jamaica Edition, we're offering a fresh take on that legacy."

The Glenlivet 12 Year Old Jamaica Edition is the first expression in the innovative new 'Beyond Speyside' series, in which each release will offer a journey with every sip by matching unique cask finishes to iconic destinations, bringing the element of terroir to cask finishes. 'Beyond Speyside' invites Scotch drinkers to broaden their horizons and find enrichment in different cultures and tastes. From its pioneering and adventurous founder to its travels beyond its Speyside home to explore distinctive places and uncover new flavor experiences, The Glenlivet embodies the spirit of discovery and sets new standards for the sensorial journey of single malt.

"For centuries, the single malt Scotch category has been associated with luxury, prestige and status. As the codes of luxury evolve, today's discerning whisky drinker is seeking new experiences and flavors that celebrate individuality, curiosity and the joy of discovering something new," Kristen Colonna, Vice President Marketing, Pernod Ricard USA, said. "As a leader in single malt Scotch whisky in the US, The Glenlivet is committed to modernizing the category while maintaining its craft."

To illustrate the first of many original journeys inspired by going 'Beyond Speyside,' Thomas Doherty, a representation of The Glenlivet's Scottish heritage and contemporary edge, immerses himself whole-heartedly into Jamaican culture in new creative content. What begins as a typical vacation evolves into an energetic exploration of Jamaica as Thomas explores the cultural vibrancy of the island with former Miss Universe Jamaica Miqueal-Symone Williams . From a lively game of dominoes to music on the beach and a dram at a local bar, the campaign captures an intentional and immersive detour into authentic Jamaican life.

"My partnership with The Glenlivet has always been about honoring Scottish craft while embracing the transformative power of journeying beyond the expected," Thomas Doherty said. "There is such a vibrancy to The Glenlivet Jamaica Edition, so I'm proud to continue my partnership with The Glenlivet in celebration of this new release."

The content embodies the convergence of Scottish heritage and Jamaican vibrancy represented in The Glenlivet 12 Year Old Jamaica Edition through its fashion as styled by Jamaican-Scottish menswear designer Nicholas Daley. The purposeful styling influenced by Daley's own multicultural roots marks the start of a collaboration between The Glenlivet and Nicholas Daley, born out of a shared commitment to the intersection of community, craftsmanship and culture. The collaboration will include a capsule collection launching in 2026, featuring The Glenlivet tartan on pieces designed for traveling in style.

"My dual heritage is what inspires my work. From Scotland, I take inspiration from the traditions of craft, knitwear and tartan. From Jamaica, I draw on the colors, the vibrancy of sound system culture and the energy of reggae," Nicholas Daley said. "The Glenlivet Jamaica Edition was born in Speyside and inspired by Jamaica, and that's the same approach I took to style this campaign, choosing clothes that featured the signature patterns and textiles of Scotland with the vibrant colors and silhouettes inspired by Jamaica."

The Glenlivet Jamaica Edition is best enjoyed neat, on the rocks or in a Banana Old Fashioned to experience the tropical flavors of this new whisky. To further enhance the taste experience, The Glenlivet has partnered with Jamaican-American chef DeVonn Francis to create a series of recipes featuring tastes of the island and designed to complement The Glenlivet 12 Year Old Jamaica Edition.

"Many chefs repeat tradition as it's been handed down, but I want to expand it and push it forward. Studying Jamaican foodways taught me to see heritage as something alive and rooted in history but also evolving," DeVonn Francis said. "When creating these recipes I was inspired by the profile of the liquid itself, separating The Glenlivet 12 Year Old Jamaica Edition into its individual flavor notes to find the perfect ingredient pairings from both Scottish and Jamaican cuisines. I wanted the food to come as a 'best supporting actor' for the flavors so that you can take a bite of this or that and keep discovering the depths of each note."

To explore beyond Speyside and discover the remarkable experiences inspired by Treasure Beach with Thomas and The Glenlivet, visit TheGlenlivet.com or follow @TheGlenlivet_US .

ABOUT THE GLENLIVET

Founded by George Smith in 1824, The Glenlivet is renowned for its heritage as a visionary within the single malt category. With a commitment to outstanding quality and craftsmanship within single malts, The Glenlivet is dedicated to continuing this legacy and has led innovation within the single malt category in recent years. The Glenlivet has also recently launched its newly renovated brand home to open up Speyside to the world. Using innovative technology combined with exclusive bottlings, immersive tours and whisky tastings, The Glenlivet Brand Home brings visitors an experience like no other. From exploring the art of whisky making and showcasing rare editions, to reflecting The Glenlivet's heritage throughout the interiors, the visitor experience pays homage to being the original mark of quality for Speyside single malt.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Skrewball Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo, Brancott Estate and Sainte Marguerite en Provence Rosé.; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne, Mumm Sparkling. Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com

1#1 in volume - Nielsen 52 weeks ending 6/30/25, Total US xAOC + Liquor Open State + Conv; #1 in $ Sales - NABCA Control States, rolling 12 months ending June 2025

