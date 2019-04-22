Absolut® Sets New Standard For Celebrating The Planet - And Its People - With 'Planet Earth's Favorite Vodka' Campaign

With a new model built around listening to the Earth, the iconic vodka brand is taking steps to learn, act and celebrate action – regardless of how big or small. From supporting the LGBTQ community for 38 years and counting or working tirelessly to create one of the most energy efficient distilleries in the world i – Absolut believes in the power of doing better by coming together in support of something bigger.

"Absolut has always done things differently and, now, we're reframing what it means to be a sustainability-focused brand," said Regan Clarke, Brand Director, Absolut, Pernod Ricard USA. "With Planet Earth's Favorite Vodka, we hope to breathe new life into sustainability – inspiring others to do what's right for the environment, and one another, while always remembering to celebrate progress."

To help bring the #AbsolutPlanet vision to life, Absolut launched a digital hub that features live data and analysis of what the Earth is 'saying,' including dynamic facts about the environment (like waste pollution and recycling) and conversations from our communities (such as equality, acceptance and fighting for LGBTQ rights). After Absolut listens to the Earth, the brand learns, takes action and celebrates the actions to inspire more impact. With the Absolut.com/US/AbsolutPlanet hub, the brand is bringing people together via URL with the hopes of making an impact IRL.

Listen, Learn, Act & Celebrate – Model in Action

To kick-off Planet Earth's Favorite Vodka, Absolut focused on Los Angeles and New York City to listen and learn about the waste issues impacting our country's coasts, before focusing action around two important areas – waste pollution in L.A. and recycling in N.Y.C.

Turning One Ton of L.A. Trash into Treasure with Dan Tobin Smith

In March, Absolut partnered with non-profit organization Global Inheritance to organize a largescale clean-up at Ballona Creek in L.A.



To help visualize the impact of the clean-up and inspire others to take action, Absolut partnered with artist Dan Tobin Smith to turn the trash into artful treasure in the form of an interactive, educational, 3D live billboard.

The billboard installation uses augmented reality allowing passersby to unlock content at their fingertips – from learning more about the riverbank clean-up to the making of the installation to discovering how to enjoy Absolut the sustainable way.



To celebrate the installation, unveiled today at L.A. LIVE, Absolut is partnering with AEG Global Partnerships to host an exclusive happy hour and AXS Patio Session featuring singer/songwriter Anabel Englund and specialty Planet Earth's Favorite Vodka cocktails.

In New York City , Absolut is piloting Absolut Bar Recycle, a one of a kind private experiential event where guests are encouraged to trade in recyclables and enjoy a cocktail while raising awareness for recycling efforts in NYC.

As part of the Absolut Bar Recycle experience, Absolut is encouraging locals to be better recyclers across the five boroughs – while celebrating small changes over premium cocktails with a sustainable twist.



To extend the local mission, Absolut is donating $50,000 to Plastic Pollution Coalition to reduce waste in New York , through local retail stores and bars, along with an offer for consumers to get involved to help double the donation by using #AbsolutParty.

Today, across the U.S., Absolut has activated its network of nearly 100 Absolut brand ambassadors in 41 cities across 17 states organizing 40+ clean-up activities tailored to, and rallied around, their local community.



In support of this summer's limited edition Absolut America bottle launch, Absolut is standing behind the mission of Plastic Pollution Coalition and FinalStraw to put an end to plastic straw use.



Absolut's efforts with FinalStraw, complete with a sweepstakes to win a free FinalStraw reusable straw, inspire partying with purpose all summer long with eco-friendly barbecue tips and Absolut America cocktail recipes.

A Purposeful Approach to Product, Planet & People

Even the smallest of changes can ripple into big impact for communities around the world, which Absolut proves through both its production in Southern Sweden and its global brand values and actions.

Product: A vodka is defined by its ingredients and the craftmanship of the distillers. Every bottle of Absolut is produced in and around the small village of Åhus in Southern Sweden . With more than 500 years of vodka-crafting tradition, it's the perfect combination of provenance and people to produce a better vodka for a better world.

A vodka is defined by its ingredients and the craftmanship of the distillers. Every bottle of Absolut is produced in and around the small village of Åhus in . With more than 500 years of vodka-crafting tradition, it's the perfect combination of provenance and people to produce a better vodka for a better world. For example, the fertile fields in Southern Sweden yield around twice the global average 1 when growing winter wheat, the grain used to make Absolut, which means more efficiency throughout the farming process.

yield around twice the global average when growing winter wheat, the grain used to make Absolut, which means more efficiency throughout the farming process. Planet: Limited waste to landfill. Reuse and recycle – almost everything we can in our production. We're proud to send almost no waste from our production process to landfill. From seed to sip, we view almost everything as a resource which can be reused or recycled.

Limited waste to landfill. Reuse and recycle – almost everything we can in our production. We're proud to send almost no waste from our production process to landfill. From seed to sip, we view almost everything as a resource which can be reused or recycled. The main by-product of Absolut is stillage, the leftovers from the fermentation of winter wheat. It is used as a locally-produced and excellent feed for thousands of pigs and cows in the surrounding area.

People: In 1981, Absolut began a dialogue with the LGBTQ community through LGBTQ-targeted magazines. While supporting this community was still seen as daring for most brands, Absolut saw a vibrant and creative group of people who were perfect just the way they were.

In 1981, Absolut began a dialogue with the LGBTQ community through LGBTQ-targeted magazines. While supporting this community was still seen as daring for most brands, Absolut saw a vibrant and creative group of people who were perfect just the way they were. Absolut has continued its relationship with the community by collaborating with artists tackling LGBTQ issues, working together with LGBTQ rights groups, engaging with high-profile personalities from the community and more.

Absolut's commitment for the future is one that never stops progressing. We care about our people, the planet and how we make our products. That's why, as Planet Earth's Favorite Vodka, we continuously strive to create better products, more sustainably, and create a more open world for everyone – for current and future generations.

Get involved, learn more about why Absolut is Planet Earth's Favorite Vodka and 'hear' what the Earth is saying by visiting Absolut.com/US/AbsolutPlanet and joining the conversation on social using #AbsolutPlanet.

