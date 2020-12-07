Absolute Dental Group Closes Acquisition of Aces Dental

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 30, 2020, Absolute Dental Group LLC ("Absolute Dental") acquired Aces Braces and Dental ("Aces Dental"), an operator of three dental practices in Nevada. Aces Dental has been providing comprehensive dental and orthodontic services to the greater Las Vegas area since 2006. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The combined organization represents nearly 100 dentists and hygienists supported by 350 team members delivering a full suite of dentistry services through 28 practices in Nevada. The three Aces Dental practices will migrate to the Absolute Dental brand by early 2021.

"We at Aces Dental are thrilled to become part of the Absolute Dental team," said Dr. Sastry, CEO of Aces Dental. "This has by far been the smoothest transition one could have asked for as an owner dentist. By affiliating with Absolute Dental, our team is able to leverage our strengths and achieve scale through their systems much faster than if we had gone it alone."

"We've known Drs Sastry and Rao for years and are excited to affiliate with them," said David Drzewiecki, CEO of Absolute Dental Group. "Their addition initiates a new chapter of growth which benefits all patients and team members. Dr. Prada and team are excited and we wholeheartedly welcome the entire Aces Dental team to the Absolute Dental family."

About Absolute Dental

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Absolute Dental Group LLC is Nevada's largest branded dental service organization (DSO) with 25 affiliated dental practices throughout northern and southern Nevada. With offices in Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, Reno and the surrounding areas, Absolute Dental's affiliated dentists change lives one smile at a time. Starting with one practice in 2002, Absolute Dental has positioned itself as a leading DSO dedicated to the delivery of quality oral healthcare and exceptional patient-first service. Absolute Dental's mission is to offer patients a full suite of dentistry services and provide trusted dental care to the communities that they serve.

About Aces Dental

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Aces Dental has become the leader in providing dental care to underserved and underinsured populations. They offer comprehensive care to their patients at affordable prices. From basic care such as cleanings and fillings, to complex treatment like implants, their group is capable of caring for a wide range of dental needs.

