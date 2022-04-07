AbsoluteCare Atlanta Earns a 90 in the 2022 Healthcare Equality Index (HEI)

AbsoluteCare designated LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Top Performer by the Human Rights Campaign

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, AbsoluteCare Atlanta has earned the designation of LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Top Performer in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 15th anniversary edition of the Healthcare Equality Index (HEI). The HEI is the nation's foremost benchmarking survey of healthcare facilities on policies and practices dedicated to the equitable treatment and inclusion of their LGBTQ+ patients, visitors, and employees.

"Every person deserves to have access to quality healthcare, be respected and heard by their doctor, and feel safe in the facility where they are receiving care," said Tari Hanneman, Director of Health & Aging at The Human Rights Campaign. "But LGBTQ+ people are often subject to discrimination in all spaces, including healthcare facilities, which leads to members of the community avoiding care and anticipating our voices will not be respected in an incredibly vulnerable environment."

The HEI evaluates and scores healthcare facilities on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Foundational Policies and Training in LGBTQ+ Patient-Centered Care

LGBTQ+ Patient Services and Support

Employee Benefits and Policies

Patient and Community Engagement

"Optimal healthcare is accomplished by providing care beyond medicine, which includes adopting staff and member policies that embrace absolutely everyone, regardless of sexual orientation and gender identity," said Mike Radu, AbsoluteCare CEO. "Our care model is built around treating all members with dignity and respect. We achieve this goal by allowing each and every teammate to bring their full selves to work. We're grateful for the acknowledgement by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation that we are making progress on this journey."

Nearly 150 more organizations participated and earned top marks in this year's survey, which means more healthcare facilities are demonstrating concretely that they are going beyond the basics when it comes to adopting policies and practices in LGBTQ+ care.

"We are proud to celebrate our second year as a Top Performer in LGBTQ Healthcare from the Human Rights Campaign," said Joel Rosenstock, MD, MPH, Medical Director, Atlanta. "This signifies our continued commitment to providing LGBTQ+-inclusive care while supporting and serving our community."

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

About AbsoluteCare

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, AbsoluteCare is a leading value-based integrated healthcare provider. We go beyond medicine to provide comprehensive and preventive care to the most vulnerable populations. AbsoluteCare offers concierge health services using a risk-bearing, PCP-driven care model. We treat the most clinically complex and vulnerable members of the communities we serve – many of whom face behavioral health, substance use, and SDoH challenges.

AbsoluteCare Atlanta is our HIV Center of Excellence. For over 20 years, we have provided compassionate, quality, comprehensive primary and HIV healthcare in the Atlanta Metro area. Health, wellness, holistic care, and prevention are at the core of what we do.

AbsoluteCare tends exclusively to the needs of the top four to six percent of the population who persistently represent a disproportionate amount of unnecessary utilization and cost, regardless of whether they are engaged with other PCPs. We deliver this care in our comprehensive care centers as well as in the communities we serve. In our more than 20 years, AbsoluteCare has consistently achieved unprecedented outcomes by addressing medical and psychosocial issues, as well as life's hardships that exacerbate chronic health conditions and complicate access to care. AbsoluteCare currently operates out of five facilities: Atlanta, GA; Baltimore and Prince George's County, MD; New Orleans, LA; and Philadelphia, PA. We have treated tens of thousands of chronically ill individuals, living up to the mission of providing care that goes beyond medicine.

