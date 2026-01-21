AbsoluteCare Launches Statewide CKD Care Initiative in Ohio, Welcomes Dr. Alice Wei as Nephrology Medical Director

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbsoluteCare, a leader in value-based care for individuals with complex health and life needs, is launching an innovative statewide initiative to transform care for Medicaid members living with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in Ohio. At a time when Medicaid programs across the country face increasing pressure to reduce budgets – often resulting in diminished access to essential services – AbsoluteCare is expanding its offerings to ensure more Ohioans receive the comprehensive kidney care they need. Beginning January 1, 2026, AbsoluteCare will be delivering whole-person care and wraparound support to Ohio's highest-need CKD population across both urban and rural communities.

To further strengthen its commitment to kidney care, AbsoluteCare is proud to welcome Dr. Alice Wei as its first Nephrology Medical Director. Dr. Wei joined the Company in December, bringing two decades of experience in clinical innovation, data science, and population health. She will lead the design and implementation of AbsoluteCare's national kidney care strategy, beginning with the Ohio CKD program serving nearly 10,000 members.

"We serve many members with kidney disease today and are honored to bring our Beyond Medicine model to even more individuals across Ohio," said Mike Radu, CEO of AbsoluteCare. "At a moment when access to care is threatened for so many, our expansion into CKD services reflects our commitment to protecting and improving the health of Medicaid members. With Dr. Wei's leadership, we will provide compassionate, smart, and scalable care to those who need it most."

With deep expertise in chronic care management, AbsoluteCare surrounds each patient with an interdisciplinary team – including primary care providers, behavioral health specialists, nurse care managers, transitional care managers, social workers, and pharmacists – to deliver emotional, social, and clinical support. The goal: help patients stay in control of their health, slow disease progression, and reduce avoidable hospital visits.

AbsoluteCare's approach is already delivering measurable improvements for CKD members engaged in their care today, including a 40% reduction in dialysis starts in the hospital1 through a clinical pathway that supports smooth transitions into dialysis when appropriate. Additionally, AbsoluteCare providers prescribe critical medication for CKD at least two times more often than traditional community practices, helping drive improvements in diabetes control and hypertension, a common comorbidity.

A key support is AbsoluteCare Pharmacy, operating onsite at select centers and expanding to all locations soon. Pharmacy teams work with members' and their providers to offer tailored medication management, including routine medication reviews, dosage adjustments, patient education, and clinical- and adherence-focused medication therapy guidance – all essential to slowing disease progression and protecting kidney function.

Through its comprehensive care centers and expanded in-person community and virtual outreach, AbsoluteCare is ensuring no one is left behind, including those in underserved small urban and rural areas where access to coordinated care is most limited. In a challenging environment for Medicaid programs, AbsoluteCare remains committed to delivering high‑touch, high‑value care that improves outcomes and preserves access for the individuals who rely on it most.

1Source: All CKD program outcomes and statistics are internally reported by AbsoluteCare for its membership in calendar year 2024.

About AbsoluteCare

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, AbsoluteCare is a leading value-based integrated health care provider. AbsoluteCare tends exclusively to the needs of the high-risk population who persistently represent a disproportionate amount of unnecessary utilization and cost. AbsoluteCare operates in 11 markets: Baltimore and Prince George's County, MD; Chicago, IL; Akron, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, and Dayton OH; New Orleans, LA; and Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, PA. For more information, visit www.absolutecare.com.

