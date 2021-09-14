AbsoluteCare Welcomes Joe Wagner, Chief Financial Officer and Christi Epps, PharmD, Chief Pharmacy Officer

BALTIMORE, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Wagner and Christi Epps, PharmD are AbsoluteCare's newest C-suite leaders, bringing with them a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and the compassion it takes to work in this challenging field.

Joe Wagner brings over 25 years of healthcare experience and comes to AbsoluteCare from Clover Health, where, as CFO, he oversaw substantial growth and helped to transition Clover into a publicly traded company. Prior to his role at Clover, he served as a Regional CFO for UnitedHealthcare's Medicaid and Dual SNP Medicare plans. In this role, Joe collaborated with AbsoluteCare and learned to admire our clinical model and impact on our members' lives.

"In order to carry on our mission of restoring the health of all our vulnerable and chronically ill neighbors, we are pleased to continue to strengthen our foundation with talent that will play a vital role in our success," said Michael P. Radu, AbsoluteCare CEO.

"I've known key members of the AbsoluteCare team for years and am excited to now be a part of this incredible organization," said Wagner. "This is what medicine should be."

Dr. Epps joins AbsoluteCare as Chief Pharmacy Officer, bringing almost 30 years of experience and superior leadership skills. Christi will oversee AbsoluteCare's pharmacy division and will be responsible for the growth of pharmacy business as well as clinical integration between the pharmacy and clinical teams. Previously, Christi was the CEO of Longs Pharmacy Solutions, grew the organization exponentially culminating in Longs acquisition of Avita in 2016.

"The company's care model is like nothing else in the country," said Dr. Epps. "I am excited to further our mission of whole person care and the ability to clinically integrate our pharmacies into the care for our vulnerable neighbors."

"Christi Epps and Joe Wagner are just the people to help lead our business and work to ensure everything we do improves the health—and lives—of our members," added Radu.

About AbsoluteCare

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, AbsoluteCare is a leading value-based integrated healthcare provider, focused on providing comprehensive and preventative care to the most vulnerable and chronically ill populations. AbsoluteCare offers concierge health services using a risk-bearing, PCP-driven care model. We treat the most clinically complex and vulnerable members of the communities we serve - many of whom face behavioral health, substance use, and SDoH challenges. AbsoluteCare tends exclusively to the needs of the top four to six percent of the population who persistently represent a disproportionate amount of unnecessary utilization and cost, whether or not they are engaged with other PCPs. We deliver this care in our comprehensive care centers as well as in the communities we serve. In our more than 20 years, AbsoluteCare has focused on fulfilling the needs of this population. And we have consistently achieved unprecedented outcomes by addressing medical and psychosocial issues, as well as life's hardships that exacerbate chronic health conditions and complicate access to care. AbsoluteCare currently operates out of five facilities: Atlanta, Georgia; Baltimore and Prince George's County, Maryland; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Since 2000, the Company has treated tens of thousands of chronically ill individuals - living up to the mission that care goes beyond medicine.

