For the first time, the world's most strategic assets—AI supercomputing centers, strategic real estate and critical energy assets—are crossing the threshold into programmable digital markets.

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is entering a new era where competitive advantage is defined not by access to capital alone, but by control of computational power, sovereign data, and the infrastructure that fuels modern civilization. Today, Abstract and Open World announce a landmark partnership to build the world's first national-scale real-world asset (RWA) tokenization engine, capable of bringing the planet's most valuable physical assets onto a next-generation, quantum-resistant zero-knowledge (ZK) blockchain anchored to Ethereum.

For decades, the planet's most valuable assets have existed beyond the reach of modern digital markets. Hyperscale AI megacenters humming with the densest clusters of NVIDIA's most advanced GPUs. Oil fields that fuel nations strategic national infrastructure. Energy grids, industrial complexes, sovereign reserves—all immense in value, yet trapped inside analog capital structures accessible only to a narrow band of global institutions.

Now, for the first time, these assets are stepping into the digital world and accessible to mainstream global investors.

AI megacenters and national energy reserves can be represented as tokenized Blue Chip real-world assets—unlocking liquidity, enabling compliant fractional ownership, and giving governments, regulated central organizations, and enterprises unprecedented control over how capital forms, moves, and interacts with their most strategic physical infrastructure and assets.

The Infrastructure: An Enterprise-Grade, Quantum-Resistant ZK Blockchain

At the center of this transformation will be Abstract's next-generation, quantum-resistant ZK blockchain, backed by leading technology investors, including Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, demonstrating how advanced blockchain technologies will enable new forms of tokenization by sovereign nations and enterprises operating at global scale.

Unlike legacy blockchains that expose data, or permissioned chains controlled by small validator groups, Abstract aims to deliver the scale, privacy, and decentralization guarantees required for trillion-dollar capital systems:

Over 10,000 TPS throughput

Low cost per transaction ($0.001)

Zero-knowledge cryptography for user and data privacy

Embedded policy controls, and absolute sovereign and enterprise-grade command.

The very pillars required for secure, compliant, nation-grade digital asset infrastructure.

"Our partnership with Abstract aims to unlock a new category of Blue Chip RWAs," said Matt Shaw, Co-founder and CEO of Open World. Open World has already tokenized over $65 billion in premium crypto assets to date, providing institutional-scale infrastructure for real-world asset deployment. "Our RWA tokenization engine on Abstract will be a quantum-resistant platform for national economies—built for countries and enterprises that manage critical infrastructure, sovereign monetary systems, and multi-trillion-dollar asset portfolios."

Internet Capital Markets: Tokenizing the World's Most Premium RWAs

Through this alliance, AI supercomputing facilities—cathedrals of silicon and energy—can be expressed as programmable Blue Chip digital assets. Oil fields and energy infrastructure, long considered too strategic or politically sensitive to open to global capital markets, can now be represented as value appreciating premium digital instruments within fully compliant, sovereign or corporate frameworks.

The implications are profound. Liquidity can flow into assets previously inaccessible. Nations and global enterprises can modernize capital formation without relinquishing control. Global investors can access assets that define the 21st century—not as speculative tokens, but as regulated, institutional-grade digital instruments.

"Abstract unlocks what we call Internet Capital Markets, a world where financial systems live natively on the internet and move at the speed of culture," said Abstract Co-Founder and CEO Michael Lee. "It complements traditional markets with a permissionless, borderless, high-throughput quantum-resistant blockchain that makes capital formation and trading as accessible and instant as posting online."

Leaders from both organizations emphasized that this partnership is not merely commercial, it marks the moment financial systems begin operating natively on the internet: borderless, programmable, always on. By converting institutional real-world and digital assets into instant, compliant, globally accessible instruments, capital can finally move with the speed of culture and computation.

Why National-Scale Tokenization Requires Abstract and Ethereum, Not Centralized Chains

Sovereign stablecoins and national-grade RWA systems require unprecedented guarantees of decentralization, collusion resistance, and censorship immunity—standards centralized chains structurally cannot meet.

Russ McMeekin, Chairman of mCloud Saudi Arabia the Google Cloud Certified Web3 Platform running in the KSA Sovereign Data Center and leader of the global enterprise RWA initiative, explained, "The tokenization of premium Blue Chip RWAs demands the highest levels of security, compliance, and architectural sovereignty. Abstract on Ethereum is the only stack capable of delivering national-scale, enterprise-grade security tokenization and stablecoin issuance, while giving enterprises complete control within their own data centers. No foreign entity can freeze transactions, impose blacklists, or seize assets."

Permissioned blockchains rely on a few hundred coordinated validators, an unacceptable risk surface for national infrastructure. Many public chains have repeatedly halted and restarted, demonstrating that their validator sets can coordinate to rewrite state. For sovereign and enterprise assets, this risk is existential.

Ethereum, secured by over one million active validators, stands alone as the most decentralized, economically secure, and censorship-resistant settlement layer in history. Abstract inherits Ethereum's security and settlement guarantees while adding:

Sovereign-grade privacy

National-scale throughput

Embedded compliance and policy controls

On-premise deployment within enterprise and government datacenters

This ensures that AI megacenters, energy assets, and national infrastructure can be digitized without sacrificing sovereignty or control.

About Abstract

Abstract is a quantum-resistant zero-knowledge blockchain anchored to Ethereum, built for the next cultural era of the internet—where a new generation demands fun, ownership, and creativity, and where sovereign nations and global enterprises are transitioning from legacy financial systems to privacy-preserving stablecoins. Backed by Founders Fund and created by builders behind Ethereum, Pudgy Penguins, and Kubernetes, Abstract powers high-scale consumer experiences across gaming, digital collectibles, and the creator economy, while enabling compliant stablecoin issuance and premium real-world asset tokenization for enterprises and nation-states. Abstract sits at the intersection of culture and computation, building the digital infrastructure where the next generation will live, create, and transact. Learn more at abs.xyz.

Media Contact

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis (on behalf of Abstract)

[email protected]

SOURCE Abstract