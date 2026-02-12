Abstract joins Torq AMP Alliance Program to Accelerate Agentic SecOps

Torq AMP Drives Agentic AI Innovation Through Deep Integration and Innovation Capabilities, GTM Collaboration, and Disruptive Joint Marketing For Abstract

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract, the leader in streaming-first security operations, today announced it joined the expanding Torq AMP alliance program, designed to drive agentic AI innovation. Abstract was chosen due to its platform featuring a security data pipeline with streaming-first detections built in that seamlessly integrates with Torq's AI SOC platform to empower customers and their SOC/Incident Response teams.

Torq AMP is unlike any other partner program in the history of cybersecurity. It exists in stark contrast to partner programs stuck in the distant past, built on elitist tiering systems, pay-to-play participation, and excessive bureaucracy. With Torq AMP, partners such as Abstract easily leverage Torq's AI SOC platform and agentic AI capabilities to create unique, high-value solutions that integrate across mutual customers' security stacks and ISV ecosystems. Torq AMP delivers builder-focused — not engineering-focused — integrations that elevate the value of partner offerings and go far beyond the static, pre-defined integrations of typical tech alliances. It's all about driving mutual growth, adoption, and buzz for all participants.

Torq AMP provides these exclusive benefits to Abstract:

Integrated Solution Creation: Build innovative, joint AI-driven SecOps solutions quickly and easily at scale, without heavy engineering efforts

"We see a distinctive synergy between our security platform and Torq's AI SOC platform," said Mike Anderson, VP, Partnerships & Alliances, Abstract. "It's all about making things better for customers who are in the trenches 24/7 and anytime we can provide a joint solution for SOC analysts, we see a win-win."

"Torq AMP partners include some of the most prestigious and cutting edge cybersecurity companies in the world and we are excited to welcome Abstract Security to the fold," said Eldad Livni, CINO and Co-Founder, Torq. "Abstract is an example of an innovative vendor that delivers solutions with maximum impact as we realize the potential of the autonomous SOC, together. And that means joint offerings that combine cutting edge threat intelligence drawing from the deepest data pools with blazing fast AI-driven response, remediation, and mitigation. Together, Torq and Abstract will protect organizations from the ever-expanding spectrum of threats they're confronted with every second of every day."

About Torq

Torq is the enterprise AI SOC platform transforming how enterprises manage risk. Using adaptive agentic reasoning and automation, Torq identifies, prioritizes, and remediates critical threats at machine speed, slashing MTTI and MTTR while amplifying productivity. Global leaders like PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Telefónica, and Virgin Atlantic trust Torq to power the next generation of AI-driven security operations.

About Abstract

Abstract is an AI-native modern security operations platform purpose-built to simplify data strategy, speed detection, investigation, and response. Founded by pioneers from ArcSight, Bank of America, Mandiant, and Palo Alto Networks, Abstract is redefining how organizations manage security data and drive value from analytics. Learn more at https://www.abstract.security/ .

