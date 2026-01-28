Abstract Security Partners with Netskope to turn Security Data into Real-Time Decisions

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract Security, the leader in streaming-first security data operations, today announced a partnership with Netskope to provide joint customers the ability to bring detection directly into the data stream and to help eliminate indexing delays for more efficient threat detection.

Through this integration, Abstract Security and Netskope empower customers to simplify and optimize the collection, transformation, and analysis of Netskope One telemetry. By ingesting high-fidelity Security Service Edge (SSE) data directly into Abstract's adaptive pipeline, joint customers can filter, enrich, and route critical security context to any SIEM, data lake, or analytics platform. This integration helps ensure that customers maintain full data sovereignty and deep visibility while eliminating the prohibitive costs of high-volume log ingestion.

"Abstract is very committed to working with Netskope to provide customers fast detections, reduced false positives and measurable ROI through reduced storage costs and accelerated mean-time-to-detection," said Mike Anderson, VP, Business Development at Abstract Security. "Our combined focus on best-in-class, in-motion analytics provides organizations with the real-time context and control required to secure the modern cloud perimeter."

Controlling data is key

Modern cloud environments generate massive volumes of security data. Yet most organizations still depend on legacy workflows where detection runs only after logs are ingested and indexed, forcing teams to trade visibility for cost and time. By the time analytics systems can query the data, opportunities to detect and respond early have already passed. Working together, Abstract Security and Netskope can help eliminate the "indexed" delay by bringing detection directly into the data stream. Benefits include:

In-Stream Detection : Abstract analyzes Netskope Log Streaming data as it moves to identify anomalies, patterns, and potential threats in real time.

: Abstract analyzes Netskope Log Streaming data as it moves to identify anomalies, patterns, and potential threats in real time. Adaptive Enrichment: Add context such as identity, geo, and threat intel before data ever lands in a SIEM or data lake.

Add context such as identity, geo, and threat intel before data ever lands in a SIEM or data lake. Dynamic Routing: Send only relevant, high-value security events to downstream tools, cutting waste while enhancing insight.

Send only relevant, high-value security events to downstream tools, cutting waste while enhancing insight. Seamless Integration: Lightweight deployment built in collaboration with Netskope.

The ROI from this partnership for customers includes:

Immediate Visibility: Detect risks within the data flow, reducing mean-time-to-detection with a "shift left" operational workflow.

Detect risks within the data flow, reducing mean-time-to-detection with a "shift left" operational workflow. Operational Efficiency: Solve the "data explosion" challenge and streamline SOC operations by reducing noise and lowering log ingestion/storage costs by up to 70%, all while maintaining the deep, SkopeIT™ metadata visibility required for forensic precision

Solve the "data explosion" challenge and streamline SOC operations by reducing noise and lowering log ingestion/storage costs by up to 70%, all while maintaining the deep, SkopeIT™ metadata visibility required for forensic precision Actionable Analytics: Transform raw SSE telemetry into actionable intelligence. Leverage rich user, device, and data context to eliminate alert fatigue and drive accelerated, automated responses through high-confidence detections.

Transform raw SSE telemetry into actionable intelligence. Leverage rich user, device, and data context to eliminate alert fatigue and drive accelerated, automated responses through high-confidence detections. Unified Architectural Agility: Replace fragmented legacy stacks with a single, adaptive streaming layer. Simplify your infrastructure by consolidating inspection and analytics into a high-performance architecture that scales without compromising latency.

Abstract specializes in delivering threat detection in motion as its platform fuses data pipelines, analytics, and AI-assisted enrichment into a single continuous stream so security teams can filter, shape, and act on events as they happen. Instead of blindly sending everything to storage, Abstract inspects, correlates, and detects on the fly, sending only what matters to SIEMs, data lakes, or response systems.

About Abstract Security

Abstract Security is an AI-native modern security operations platform purpose-built to simplify data strategy, speed detection, investigation, and response. Founded by veterans from ArcSight, Mandiant, and Palo Alto Networks, Abstract is redefining how organizations manage security data and drive value from analytics. Learn more at https://www.abstract.security/ .

