Abstracta Launches AI-Powered Copilot to Revolutionize Software Testing Efficiency

Abstracta launched Abstracta Copilot, an AI-driven tool that boosts productivity by up to 30% in software testing.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstracta unveiled its latest AI-powered solution, Abstracta Copilot , at the forefront of a new era in AI-driven testing, at the Quality Sense Conf 2024. Developed in collaboration with Microsoft's Co-Innovation Lab, this groundbreaking tool leverages AI to transform the software testing landscape by accelerating the testing process, streamlining documentation, reducing costs, and maximizing productivity.

AI-Powered Testing Takes Center Stage

Abstracta Copilot addresses the most critical challenges in modern software development. As software complexity grows, with multiple teams and vendors involved, understanding system behavior becomes increasingly difficult. At the same time, testing often turns into a bottleneck, slowing down the entire development process. Outdated documentation, manual testing procedures, and an ever-growing technical skills gap are preventing businesses from moving forward efficiently. These challenges lead to delays, higher costs, and reduced agility, making it harder for companies to innovate and keep pace in fast-moving environments.

Abstracta Copilot takes on these pressing challenges by tapping into over 16 years of expertise, drawing from more than 1,000 projects to provide intelligent, contextual insights. It allows testers, business analysts and product owners to seamlessly transform their organization's needs into functional applications, empowering the "human in the loop" between business and technology and bridging the gap between technical and non-technical teams.

"We created the Abstracta Copilot with one clear mission: to streamline processes, increase quality, dramatically enhance productivity, and reduce software development costs," outlined Sofia Palamarchuk, Co-CEO of Abstracta. "We are excited to share this powerful tool with our clients as part of our services and maximize the quality of the software we co-create".

Key Features That Set Abstracta Copilot Apart

Through natural language processing, testers, business analysts and product owners can access databases without SQL expertise, interface with APIs without Postman, and work with mainframes without AS400 commands.

Abstracta Copilot enables users to quickly generate user stories, test cases, and technical documentation, reducing the time needed for these tasks from days to mere seconds.

Abstracta Copilot integrates seamlessly into existing systems and provides a range of essential features:

AI-driven Assistance: Real-time guidance for testing and app-building tasks.

Business Analysis Support: Instantly generates user stories and test cases from functional requirements.

Test Case Generation: Produces manual and automated test cases from user stories, focusing on maximizing coverage from an end-user perspective.

Performance and Security Monitoring: Identifies issues during testing in real-time, accelerating response times.

Custom Workflows: Tailor-made solutions designed to meet specific organizational needs, enhancing customization and productivity.

Results that Speak for Themselves

According to a recent survey of early adopters, the impact of Abstracta Copilot is clear:

Project costs reduced by 25%: Abstracta Copilot helped teams bridge technical gaps, streamline workflows, and minimize inefficiencies, leading to substantial cost reductions.

Productivity increased by 30%: Teams reported automating routine tasks, generating user stories, and creating test cases in seconds, which resulted in shorter development cycles.

API testing sped up by 40%: The tool streamlined complex API interactions, accelerating the testing process and improving overall team productivity.

SQL queries executed 50% faster: By simplifying database operations through natural language commands, teams were able to execute SQL queries much more efficiently.

A Vision for the Future

"AI is transforming our industry at an incredible pace, enabling us to automate and innovate faster than ever. But we firmly believe that humans are still at the core of this transformation, and Abstracta Copilot is a perfect example of how technology and human expertise can work together to achieve even greater results not just for the future, but right now," highlighted Sofia Palamarchuk.

About Abstracta

With over 16 years of experience and a global presence, Abstracta is a leading technology solutions company specializing in AI software development and end-to-end software testing services. The company has forged robust partnerships with industry leaders like Microsoft, Datadog, Tricentis, and Perforce, empowering cutting-edge technologies.

Learn more at https://abstracta.us and follow @Abstracta on Linkedin and @AbstractaUS on X.

