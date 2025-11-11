Abstracta Launches Abstracta Intelligence, a New AI-Powered Delivery Platform

The new platform helps enterprises close the Quality Intelligence Gap, achieving 50% faster debugging, 30% faster feature delivery, and 30% productivity gains across delivery teams.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstracta , a global leader in AI transformation for quality-driven engineering, announces the launch of Abstracta Intelligence, its new AI-powered delivery platform that brings measurable, human-centered intelligence to software delivery.

The Challenge: The Quality Intelligence Gap

AI is reshaping how software is built. Writing code, generating tests, and even assisting with decisions. Yet, it often creates a false sense of confidence.

A 2025 MIT study found that while 84% of developers use or plan to use AI for coding, only 33% trust its results. At the same time, 42% of organizations have abandoned AI initiatives (Gartner, 2025) due to unmet expectations and integration challenges.

This disconnect between what AI produces and what teams need to understand to make safe, value-aligned delivery decisions is what Abstracta calls the Quality Intelligence Gap.

Closing the Gap: Introducing Abstracta Intelligence

Abstracta Intelligence integrates frameworks, copilots, and context-aware agents with a proven services model to operationalize AI in QA. It adapts to each enterprise's systems and pipelines, combining automation with human expertise to keep adoption safe and measurable.

The platform integrates seamlessly with existing enterprise systems, tools, and AI ecosystems via the Model Context Protocol (MCP), extending their context, reliability, and traceability for quality-driven delivery.

At its core, Tero, Abstracta's open-source framework for AI agents, powers Abstracta Intelligence, which builds on it with domain-specific AI agents, governance, and expert guidance to help enterprises adopt AI responsibly and at scale.

What Makes Abstracta Intelligence Unique

Abstracta Intelligence closes the Quality Intelligence Gap by connecting three fundamental layers—systems, context, and people. It links delivery tools and environments (Jira, Postman, Playwright/Selenium, CI/CD pipelines, AS/400, core banking systems, etc.) with an AI-powered comprehension layer (RAG + prompts) and the knowledge of developers and quality teams. This combination turns AI activity into explainable workflows, impact metrics, and audit-ready insights that drive responsible, value-aligned delivery decisions.

Its uniqueness lies in the way it combines three core components into a single, integrated model:

Tero Framework: An open-source foundation to build AI agents for QA and delivery, connected to real enterprise tools and data.





AI Experience (AIX): Structured adoption programs that help teams integrate AI efficiently and responsibly, with the right balance of enablement and governance.





Structured adoption programs that help teams integrate AI efficiently and responsibly, with the right balance of enablement and governance. Impact Dashboard: Real-time visibility into time saved, defects prevented, and delivery speed improvements.

Together, these components make Abstracta Intelligence the only end-to-end platform that embeds AI safely into the delivery pipeline, with transparency, traceability, and measurable ROI.

Key Impact from Real-World Pilots

50% faster debugging: Banking teams resolved incidents twice as fast by identifying failures earlier, reducing backlog pressure, and improving reliability.

30% faster feature releases: Fintech teams automated validations to shorten release cycles without compromising compliance.

30% productivity gain: Across sectors, engineers saved hours on repetitive work, from test generation to systems documentation, freeing time for higher-value development and innovation.

Executive Perspective

Sofía Palamarchuk, Co-CEO at Abstracta:

"CIOs and CTOs tell us their biggest challenge is scaling AI safely while proving ROI. With Abstracta Intelligence, enterprises gain up to 30% higher productivity and safer adoption, without losing the human expertise that defines quality software.

Our goal is that, for 90% of recurring quality issues, like hard-to-reproduce bugs, inconsistent data, or unstable environments, teams will have AI agents solving them, saving up to 70–80% of their time. Abstracta Intelligence makes that vision real while keeping humans at the center."

Strategic Vision

For nearly two decades, Abstracta has been trusted by banks, fintechs, and global enterprises, including Broadcom, BBVA, Santander, Pernod Ricard, and Shutterly, to improve release velocity, automation coverage, and operational efficiency.

With Abstracta Intelligence, the company leads a new era of Quality Intelligence, where speed, reliability, and human-centered innovation define software delivery.

About Abstracta

Founded in Uruguay in 2008, Abstracta is a global leader in software quality engineering and AI transformation. With offices in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Chile, Uruguay, and Colombia, Abstracta partners with industry leaders like Microsoft, Datadog, Tricentis, and Perforce, empowering enterprises to build quality software faster and smarter.

Learn more at https://abstracta.us and follow @Abstracta on LinkedIn and @AbstractaUS on X.

