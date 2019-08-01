Abstrakt Marketing Group Gears Up For Its 3rd Annual Abstrakt Gives Back Day

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstrakt Marketing Group will host its 3rd Annual Abstrakt Gives Back Day on Aug. 2, 2019. Over 330 A-Players and their guests will volunteer simultaneously at 17 organizations throughout the Greater St. Louis area.

On Abstrakt Gives Back Day, the company grants team members paid leave to volunteer at local nonprofit organizations during the day. Depending on the organization's needs, Abstrakt's A-Players could be assisting with anything from painting and teaching to gardening and cleaning.

Executive Sales Representative, Andrew Mandziara said, "I'm very thankful for Abstrakt Marketing Group allowing me and my co-workers to serve in the community! This will be my third Give Back Day, and it is something I look forward to every year. Let's get our volunteer on!"

This year, Abstrakt will be partnering with the following organizations.

Give Back Day will start with a kickoff at Abstrakt's Headquarters, led by CEO, Scott Scully. Team members will then head out to their designated volunteer sites. Afterward, they'll celebrate the day right where they began with a reception, complete with refreshments and live music.

Abstrakt is honored to have key members of their partner organizations in attendance, some even speaking at the event, such as H.E.R.O.E.S Care President, Jon Jerome.

Abstrakt prides itself on building relationships with those positively impacting the community through their nonprofit efforts. Abstrakt Gives Back Day is a great way to introduce employees and their guests to organizations that are helping the St. Louis community every single day.

