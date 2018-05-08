Abstrakt's Mary Goetz Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Support Department of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Mary Goetz was nominated in the Support category, which recognizes excellence in administrative support, production support, security, maintenance and research.

Mary Goetz started with Abstrakt Marketing Group on January 16, 2012. At the time, Abstrakt had only 37 employees. Since her arrival, the company has moved locations, grown six times its size and undergone major transformations. Most companies would agree, there are several characteristics that make an office manager a valuable person within a business. Flexibility, accessibility, optimism, confidence, creativity and emotional intelligence are just a few that Mary holds. Additionally, she has several skills that should be noted such as communication, organization and an always steadfast composure. Some of Mary's most significant contributions lie in the areas of office safety and the development of something Abstrakt feels very passionate about – workplace culture.

"Mary Goetz is a true asset to Abstrakt Marketing Group. In her role she assists human resources and marketing, along with providing assistance to our executive team. Her ability to accomplish all of this is remarkable, and it's the reason we feel Mary is so deserving of this prestigious award," said CEO Scott Scully.

More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"The nominations submitted for The 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2018 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Abstrakt Marketing Group

Based in St. Louis, MO, Abstrakt Marketing Group is a business growth agency serving over 600 clients nationwide. With 250+ employees, Abstrakt has grown rapidly since its founding in 2009. Abstrakt is a full-service lead generation company, offering both inbound and outbound solutions for their client partners. For more information, visit abstraktmg.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2018 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services and SoftPro.

