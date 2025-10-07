Abu Dhabi economic delegation signs agreements to enhance trade and investment ties with the United States

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A high-level economic delegation from Abu Dhabi, led by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), has signed agreements with business, financial, and advanced technology powerhouses to further enhance the strong trade and investment ties with the United States.

The visit witnessed the inking of agreements to enhance cooperation in different sectors and areas including startups, family businesses, SMEs, digital infrastructure, new energy, advanced manufacturing, and financial services.

H.E. Ahmed Jasim AL Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, at the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum in New York.

Led by His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, the delegation comprised of over 100 senior representatives from government and private sectors.

The Abu Dhabi delegation engaged in over 40 meetings with top government officials as well as key businesses and investors. Senior officials and executives from the delegation also participated in the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Investor Conference in New York, organised by the Exchange in collaboration with Morgan Stanley, The Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF), and the Family Business roundtable.

H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, said: "We are proud of our strong and evolving partnership with the United States. This visit has enabled us to build more collaborative initiatives to harness new trends, mega shifts, and technological transformations witnessed by the global economy.

Backed by five decades of fruitful cooperation, our trade and investment ties with the US continue on an upward trajectory. In the past five years, Abu Dhabi's non-oil trade with the US grew by 28.4% and US companies starting to do business in Abu Dhabi witnessed a 52.9% CAGR. Mutual investments are also increasing and expanding, supercharging growth across various sectors and industries, and creating thousands of jobs".

H.E. Al Zaabi added: "This steady and impressive growth reflects the depth and strength of our cooperation with the US, and we remain committed to enhance it further, enabling businesses and investors to grow, thrive, and expand".

In 2024, bilateral trade between the UAE and the US rose 8.5% to USD 34.4 billion, cementing the UAE's position as the largest US trading partner in the Middle East, with trade spanning all 50 US states and supporting over 184,000 jobs.

Recently, Abu Dhabi has committed to invest $1.4 trillion in the US economy over the next decade, focusing on AI development and infrastructure, energy, advanced manufacturing, technology and innovation, space and aviation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2789355/ADDED.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783854/Abu_Dhabi_Department_of_Economic_Development_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development