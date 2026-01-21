ABU DHABI EXPORTS OFFICE ("ADEX") GROWS BGN FINANCE FACILITY TO $400 MILLION

ADEX backed Facility increased from $282.5 million to $400 million, with ADEX providing an anchor commitment

First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC ("FAB") acted as sole Coordinator and sole Bookrunner with 14 other regional and international banks across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia joining during syndication.

Investment underscores lenders' confidence and trust in BGN's trading strength and growth strategy

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BGN, one of the fastest growing energy and commodities trading companies, has successfully refinanced and increased its ADEX backed revolving credit facility ("RCF") to $400 million, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth trajectory and reinforcing its strong standing across international commodity and financial markets.

Revolving Credit Facility Signing

The signing ceremony was held by Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), under the direction of His Excellency Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and Chairman of the Export Executive Committee, ADEX. On behalf of BGN the agreement was signed by Deia Markova, Executive Director, Finance, ESG and Strategy. FAB acted as Sole Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner on the transaction.

The deal is supported by a further 14 lenders from the Middle East, as well as financial institutions from Mauritius, South Africa, and Taiwan. Among the participating banks are: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait, Commercial Bank of Dubai, AfrAsia Bank, National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah, SBM Bank, BCP Bank, Emirates NBD Bank, Nedbank Limited London Branch, Arab Bank, First Commercial Bank, National Bank of Fujairah, United Arab Bank, and Ajman Bank.

The RCF was successfully increased from the $282.5 million secured in 2025 to $400 million. The deal was significantly oversubscribed, reflecting strong lender confidence in BGN's trading strength and growth strategy.

Rui Florencio, Chief Financial Officer, BGN said:

"This landmark transaction led by ADEX and FAB, builds on BGN's longstanding partnership with leading regional and international financial institutions, and further demonstrates the trust and confidence that our financial partners place in BGN. This significantly increased finance facility will enable BGN to achieve its growth and diversification strategy as we expand our business into new sectors including LNG, critical minerals and metals."

Khalil Al Mansoori, Executive Director of Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), said:

"The successful expansion of this facility reflects ADEX's continued commitment to enabling UAE-linked companies to scale globally and strengthen their competitiveness across international markets. This transaction demonstrates the confidence of a broad base of regional and international lenders in BGN's business model, while also underscoring ADEX's role in mobilising strategic capital that supports trade flows, diversification, and the development of future-focused energy value chains. We are honoured to support BGN as it advances its growth ambitions and contributes to the global energy transition."

The announcement comes as BGN marks a successful year of growth across its energy and commodities portfolio. In 2025 the company celebrated a number of notable commercial and operational milestones, including BGN's first LNG shipment to Germany, delivery of three state-of-the-art dual-fuel, Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), the signing of a landmark joint venture with the Democratic Republic of the Congo to develop the country's first platform for its critical minerals and metals, and a strategic partnership with US-based producer XCF to expand sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) activities across the global aviation sector.

The expanded financing will support BGN's continued growth across the Gulf region and international markets, enabling the company to further scale its global operations, and strengthen its role in transition fuels critical to the global energy transition.

About BGN

BGN is an independent global energy and commodities group and a market leader in transition fuels. With over 8 decades experience in the energy sector, we trade, distribute, store and finance energy solutions globally, handling approximately 50 million metric tons of commodities annually. BGN is present throughout the energy value chain, having established strong partnerships with refineries, producers, state oil companies and leading industrial and petro-chemical companies.

Our diversified and agile model provides reliable and affordable energy to meet today's global demands, while driving industry-wide decarbonization. We are purposefully expanding into sustainable solutions including renewables, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), LNG, ammonia, and critical minerals and metals, essential for the energy transition. Operating from our regional trading hubs in Geneva, Dubai, Singapore and Houston, and around 20 locations worldwide, we are a trusted partner to customers in over 120 countries.

BGN is leading the energy transition by combining innovation, sustainability and partnership led growth to responsibly shape the future energy landscape.

Learn more at bgn-int.com

About ADEX

Established by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) in 2019, the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX) offers financing solutions to Emirati exporters to help increase the country's export volume and promote UAE export business in the global markets. ADEX's mandate includes providing credit facilities to overseas buyers and importers via direct and indirect loans and guarantees, thereby enhancing the export sector's pivotal economic role and promoting its global competitiveness. This is in line with the UAE's economic diversification strategy. The entity also seeks to expand the range of locally made exported goods and services, being among the main pillars of the country's sustainable development. To learn more about our services and solutions, please visit our website or get in touch via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

