Abu Dhabi Gaming Announced as Co-Host of Global Games Show 2025

Global Games Show 2025 brings together leading game developers, publishers, esports teams, content creators, investors and media.

As co-host, Abu Dhabi Gaming will showcase the emirate's gaming ecosystem and how it empowers game creators, players, teams, developers and businesses, to build, grow and thrive from Abu Dhabi.

Event will facilitate impactful conversations that drive innovation and showcase opportunities for developers, innovators, investors and creatives.

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi Gaming has been announced as the official co-host for The Global Games Show, taking place at the Space42 Arena, Abu Dhabi, from 10–11 December 2025. Co-hosting the event supports Abu Dhabi Gaming's aim to further develop the emirate's gaming ecosystem and how it empowers game creators, players, teams, developers and businesses to build, grow and thrive from Abu Dhabi.

The Global Games Show brings together some of the world's leading game developers, publishers, esports teams, content creators, investors and media, to discuss the latest trends in gaming, the future of the industry, technology and innovation.

Over two days, the event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, developer sessions, live tournaments, immersive showcases and networking opportunities, empowering participants to explore the future of gaming in the MENA region and beyond.

Agenda highlights include:

Opening keynotes: "Beyond the Game: How Esports Will Define Abu Dhabi's Tech & Game-Economy" and "From Data to Action: Leveraging AI for Seamless Player Journeys in LiveOps"

Developer summit: Practical workshops on Unity, Unreal Engine and cloud gaming

Business zone: Investment pitch sessions, studio matchmaking and accelerator showcases

Spotlight keynote: New speakers, including Mohammed Yaseen – Founder of Esports & Gaming Association UAE, Drik Lueth – Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Uplandme, Inc., Sébastien Borget – Co-Founder of The Sandbox, Yat Siu – Co-Founder and Chairman at Animoca Brands, among others

Evening networking gala: Bringing industry, talent and key decision-makers together

As co-host of the Global Games Show 2025, Abu Dhabi Gaming will assist in shaping the program to provide a platform for local talent, highlight investment opportunities, and showcase Abu Dhabi's end-to-end ecosystem and the emirate's position as a fast-growing global hub for the gaming and esports industries.

"Partnering with Abu Dhabi Gaming as co-host of Global Games Show Abu Dhabi 2025 aligns perfectly with our mission to connect the world's gaming ecosystem with the dynamic talent and investment happening in this region," said Vishal Parmar, Founder and CEO of Global Games Show.

Abu Dhabi Gaming is driving the emirate's vision to become a premier global destination for the gaming and esports industries, establishing the emirate as one of the world's leading gaming hubs. Through a focus on talent development, business attraction, and communities and esports, Abu Dhabi Gaming is building an end-to-end gaming ecosystem that empowers talent and businesses to thrive from Abu Dhabi.

"Abu Dhabi Gaming is delighted to co-host the Global Games Show 2025, to facilitate impactful conversations that drive innovation within the industry and to showcase opportunities for developers, innovators, investors and creatives to thrive within our growing ecosystem," said Marcos Muller-Habig, Sector Enablement Director at Abu Dhabi Gaming.

"At Abu Dhabi Gaming, we're focused on establishing the emirate as a premier global destination for the gaming industry that empowers the next generation of gaming professionals, supports businesses to scale and thrive, and creates career pathways and educational opportunities to provide talent with industry-ready skills and experience to contribute to one of the world's most dynamic and fastest-growing industries."

For more information on the Global Games Show 2025, visit: globalgamesshow.com.

Event Details

Venue: Space42 Arena, Abu Dhabi

Dates: 10–11 December 2025

Official Partner: Times Of Games

Website: globalgamesshow.com

About VAP Group

A leading AI, Blockchain, and Gaming consulting giant driving AI and Web3 solutions for over 12 years under flagship global events including the Global AI Show, Global Games Show, and Global Blockchain Show.

With a strong footprint in the UAE, UK, India and Hong Kong, our expert team of over 170 professionals ensures that our clients remain at the forefront of innovation.

We drive innovation through strategic PR and marketing, bounty campaigns, and global events that showcase the brightest minds in the transformative fields of Web3, AI and gaming. We also offer advertising, media and staffing services.

About Abu Dhabi Gaming

Abu Dhabi Gaming is a government-led initiative that coordinates the emirate's efforts to transform Abu Dhabi into a global gaming hub.

With a focus on talent development, business attraction and community & esports, Abu Dhabi Gaming is accelerating the growth of the region's gaming industry.

Since its foundation, Abu Dhabi Gaming has been driving ecosystem expansion by providing opportunities for aspiring talent while working collaboratively with strategic global and local partners across the games industry spectrum. This initiative is the largest of its kind in the Middle East, with a network of over 100 partners specializing in game development, publishing, esports and more.

