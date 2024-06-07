ABU DHABI, UAE , June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During BIO International Convention 2024, The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, and Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Etihad Airways and AD Ports Group have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a global pharmaceutical and life sciences distribution hub, leveraging its strategic location, lucrative investment opportunities and advanced logistics capabilities.

Abu Dhabi is Underway to Become a Global Pharmaceutical and Life Science Distribution Hub

In the presence of His Excellency Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the MoU was signed by Dr. Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei Executive Director of the Research and Innovation Centre at DoH, Khalifa Al Mahmoud, Acting Director of Investor Attraction at Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Stanislas Brun, Vice President of Etihad Cargo, and Mansoor Al Marar, Vice President, Industrial Business Development at KEZAD Group, a subsidiary of AD Ports Group.

In line with the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, the MoU is a pivotal step in Abu Dhabi's ongoing efforts to become a leading healthcare destination in the global healthcare landscape. The strategic partnership aims to create attractive value propositions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical technology companies to establish their operations in Abu Dhabi. By capitalising on DoH's world-class regulatory framework, ADIO's attractive investment platform, Etihad Cargo's expertise in air freight, and AD Port's robust logistics infrastructure, the collaboration is set to position Abu Dhabi as a global healthcare and life-science distribution hub.

Dr. Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Research and Innovation Centre at DoH, was present at the signing and emphasised the importance of this initiative, stating, "Leveraging Abu Dhabi's strategic location at the gateway to the MENA region, we are pleased to partner with world-class leaders in investment and logistics, offering advanced infrastructure with easy access to regional and global markets. Our vision is to create a healthcare environment where patients have access to the latest treatments and medical technologies. By establishing a robust healthcare and life-science distribution hub, we are poised to enhance healthcare outcomes and improve lives across the region. The establishment of this distribution hub will not only solidify Abu Dhabi's position as a critical player in the global pharmaceutical industry, but also drive economic growth and job creation for Emirati citizens in the healthcare and logistics sectors."

As part of the agreement, the entities will work together to ensure timely access to innovative healthcare products for patients across the region, enhancing Abu Dhabi's role in global pharmaceutical supply chains. Aligned with the Emirate's economic aspirations, the collaboration is expected to attract significant investment in healthcare and logistics, promoting sustainable economic growth and diversification within the healthcare and life sciences sectors. The MoU also includes plans to support local manufacturing and packaging of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products, in addition to local capability enhancement.

Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said: "Abu Dhabi has made supporting the healthcare and life sciences industry a strategic priority, benefiting our nation and the world. Today, Abu Dhabi stands as a leading hub in this field, with advanced infrastructure and supportive regulations enabling a vibrant community of health-tech companies."

Stanislas Brun, Vice President of Etihad Cargo, said: "Etihad Cargo is committed to supporting Abu Dhabi's vision of becoming a global hub for healthcare and life sciences distribution. This MoU, in partnership with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, ADIO and KEZAD is a major step towards enhancing the UAE's strategic importance in the global pharmaceutical supply chain and ensuring greater access to innovative healthcare products for patients in the region and beyond."

Mansoor Al Marar, Vice President, Industrial Business Development, KEZAD Group said: "At KEZAD Group, we are thrilled to be part of this landmark agreement. The collaboration between the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, ADIO, Etihad, and AD Ports Group represents a significant step forward in establishing Abu Dhabi as a premier global hub for pharmaceutical and life sciences distribution. This partnership will enhance Abu Dhabi's regional and global competitiveness and ensure timely access to innovative healthcare products by leveraging KEZAD Group's strategic location, world-class logistics infrastructure, and robust investment environment."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2433329/Department_of_Health_Abu_Dhabi.jpg

SOURCE The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi