Abu Dhabi's Rapidly Changing Investment Landscape Debated at the Second Edition of "Asset Abu Dhabi" Hosted at ADFW 2023

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

28 Nov, 2023

  • Ray Dalio took the stage at Asset Abu Dhabi and praised the Falcon Economies of the GCC region as 'Renaissance States'.
  • Ahead of COP28, during the special session of 'The rise of the falcon economy', notable economic leaders like Dr. Nasser Saidi called for the establishment of a 'climate bank'.
  • Fadi Ghandour, Executive Chairman of Wamda Capital emphasised increasing regional capital deployment by SWFs into major infrastructure and tech projects

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) presented by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) progressed into its next key conference today, conducting the 2023 edition of Asset Abu Dhabi. The event hosted a selective group of investment market leadership, who gathered at ADFW to analyse the evolving investment strategies of hedge funds, private equity houses, venture capital giants and family offices across the global markets, explore returns from evolving asset classes and investment frontiers, responses to inflationary pressures, and observe on the future and prospects of regional and global economies amid the current transition era.

Asset Abu Dhabi 2023 organised with theme partners, Mubadala and BTG Pactual, showcased a line-up of some of the strongest global private market leaders, hosting thousands of senior investors from 100+ countries, from the investment and financial industry who collectively manage more than USD 30 trillion of assets. The list of top financial investment institutions that attended the conference included top names such as Morgan Stanley, BNY Mellon, Goldman Sachs, Brevan Howard and Franklin Templeton amongst others.

Asset Abu Dhabi started with a special opening session led by Ruchir Sharma, the Chairman of Rockefeller International, who presented his analysis of key political, economic, technological and social signals that shape a nation's future. Diving into the principle of wealth management, Jenny Johnson the President and CEO of Franklin Templeton spoke insightfully on the utility of technology to rising asset classes, sustainable investing, and interpreting changing global markets.

The rise of the Falcon Economy remains a major focus of Asset Abu Dhabi and ADFW to explore the drivers of the ongoing growth of the UAE and other regional economies and shed light on government plans, policies and efforts to realize long-term economic visions.

Other key sessions included a unique conversation on 'The Keys to Managing Money & Risk' between George Osborne the former UK Chancellor and Alan Howard the founder of Brevan Howard, and a special roundtable focused on 'Forecast to 2030' with the Chairman of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing and C-suites of Goldman Sachs, Circle and Tikehau Capital.

Salem Mohammed Al Darei, CEO of ADGM Authority said, "With ADGM as a home to a global collection of asset managers, Abu Dhabi Finance Week continues to be a pivotal platform for them through Asset Abu Dhabi to share insights and chart the course for the ever-evolving world of investment. The 2023 edition of Asset Abu Dhabi not only offers a unique opportunity to analyse the rapidly shifting investment landscape but also showcases the next era of digital assets and provides invaluable guidance on the prospects of regional and global economies within the transition era. With a stellar lineup of global private market leaders and senior investors representing a staggering USD 30 trillion in assets under management, Asset Abu Dhabi exemplifies ADGM's commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation in the financial industry."

Abu Dhabi has become a destination of choice for global asset and fund management entities as the numbers have been growing drastically in the past few years while ADGM is also experiencing remarkable growth in the asset management sector reflecting 52% growth in Q3, compared to the same period last year.

The conference hosted two other events.  The International Family Office Congress 2023 was organised in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Chamber, Abu Dhabi IPO Fund and Emirates Family Office Association, in addition to the Turnaround, Restructuring & Insolvency (T.R.I.) Forum 2023.

