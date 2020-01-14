Abuelo's and CAULIPOWER® Team Up to Offer New Superfood Option: Delicious Mexican Dishes Made with CAULIPOWER® Cauliflower Tortillas

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, is excited to announce a new partnership with CAULIPOWER®, a company that is on a mission to reinvent your favorite foods, one healthy meal hack at a time™. The two companies are teaming up to offer a new superfood sensation: Mexican dishes at Abuelo's made with CAULIPOWER® Cauliflower Tortillas.

"Healthy eating used to mean depriving yourself of certain foods, but people are taking a more sophisticated approach to nutrition now and focusing on fueling their bodies with the right ingredients," said Abuelo's President Bob Lin. "That's why we're so excited to work with CAULIPOWER® to offer Abuelo's guests a delicious new superfood alternative."

As part of both companies' ongoing commitment to providing tasty and healthy alternatives, Abuelo's locations nationwide now offer two great new enchilada dishes that are made with CAULIPOWER® Cauliflower Tortillas. Naturally gluten-free, a good source of fiber, vegan, non-GMO and containing no preservatives, CAULIPOWER® Cauliflower Tortillas are a superfood "meal hack" that allow customers to meet nutritional goals while eating their favorite Mexican-inspired foods.

Available now on the Abuelo's menu, CAULIPOWER® Roasted Chicken & Veggie Enchiladas and CAULIPOWER® Roasted Veggie Enchiladas feature two enchiladas, one topped with zesty Ranchera sauce and the other with rich Salsa de Crema. Both of these new enchilada dishes are served with a superfood vegetable medley, fresh avocado slices and a choice of authentic cilantro lime rice or black beans.

"Abuelo's and CAULIPOWER® both offer innovative alternatives to people who want to eat healthier while still enjoying their favorite foods, which makes our partnership a great fit," said Julie Lim, CAULIPOWER® Executive VP, Foodservice. "We're thrilled to partner with Abuelo's to deliver a tastier healthy alternative to traditional tortillas at Abuelo's locations nationwide."

In addition to the two new enchilada dishes featuring CAULIPOWER® Cauliflower Tortillas, Abuelo's guests can also order this healthier take on traditional tortillas as an upgrade to any enchiladas or fajitas dish for just $2 extra. It's a superfood alternative that can help Abuelo's guests keep their "healthier eating" New Year's resolutions on track — without compromising on the savory, great-tasting Mexican cuisine they love. Find out more at www.abuelos.com.

About Abuelo's

Since its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's has consistently been on the leading edge of Mexican cuisine, combining menu creativity, outstanding food and beverage quality, colorful plate presentations and superior service in a true Mexican courtyard atmosphere. Abuelo's has received national accolades as the top-ranked Mexican food restaurant and as one of America's top overall restaurant chains in four consecutive biennial surveys by a leading national consumer rating magazine. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in Lubbock Texas, the company currently has 35 full-service restaurants located in 12 states. For more information, visit www.abuelos.com or Abuelo's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Abuelos.

About CAULIPOWER

CAULIPOWER® is on a mission to reinvent your favorite foods, one healthy meal hack at a time™. CAULIPOWER®'s first meal hack, cauliflower-crust pizza, created a white-hot category in 2017. Today CAULIPOWER® is the #1 better-for-you pizza, #1 cauliflower crust pizza, #1 gluten-free pizza, and fastest growing frozen pizza brand in the U.S. Founder, CEO, and mom of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker left a global executive position to launch the company in 2016 and set out to innovate the frozen aisle, eliminating the need for consumers to choose between taste, convenience, and health.

CAULIPOWER is regularly the prime driver of monthly growth in the entire frozen pizza category, worth $5.4 billion with over 500 brands, and became the 8th best-selling pizza brand in Americai only 28 months after launching in retail. CAULIPOWER® is the only better-for-you pizza in the top ten. The brand's leap to a top ten slot came as it took nearly 2% of the U.S. frozen pizza market in just two years. This showcases people's hunger for innovation in the freezer section and the desire for CAULIPOWER®'s veggie-forward meal hacks of America's favorite foods.

Every purchase benefits OneSun, a program installing edible teaching gardens in underserved public schools. Find CAULIPOWER in one of 25,000 retailers and 5,000 restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. Get recipe inspiration at eatCAULIPOWER.com or join the @CAULIPOWER community on social media.

Media Contact

