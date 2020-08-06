Abuelo's Guests Can Donate to Help End Childhood Hunger and Receive Free Signature Queso in a Back-to-School Week Fundraiser

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, today announced a back-to-school week fundraiser to help end childhood hunger. Guests who donate $2 or more to No Kid Hungry while dining at any Abuelo's location August 9-15 will receive a Free Queso VIP Card that they can redeem for an order of Abuelo's creamy, handcrafted queso on their next visit, valid through September 30.

No Kid Hungry is a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America. Before COVID-19 hit, millions of children were already living with hunger and relied on school for food. When schools closed and with many parents out of work, more children may be facing hunger than ever before. But No Kid Hungry is stepping up to help feed them. Since March, No Kid Hungry has sent nearly $27 million in emergency grants to schools and community organizations across all 50 states to ensure kids are getting the meals they need.

"We've teamed up with No Kid Hungry before and raised thousands of dollars to help eradicate childhood hunger," said Robert Lin, President of Abuelo's. "But the economic fallout from the pandemic makes the need greater than ever right now, so we're proud to partner with No Kid Hungry again on this back-to-school promotion. Support for our communities is a core part of the Abuelo's culture, and we're excited to do our part to help with this important cause."

A new report from No Kid Hungry, The Longest Summer: Childhood Hunger in the Wake of Coronavirus, underscores the urgent need to help families, many of whom are skipping bills and rationing food because of pandemic-related job losses. The report found that during the COVID-19 crisis, 47% of American families are living with hunger. The problem is even worse among Black and Latino families, where more than half face food insecurity.

"Millions of families were already struggling to keep their kids fed during the summer months due to the lack of access to school meals," said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships of No Kid Hungry. "In just months, the pandemic has set back ten years of progress in the fight to end childhood hunger. That makes our mission to feed hungry kids even more urgent, and we're grateful to Abuelo's and their guests for their support."

There's no more important school supply than nutritious food, and Abuelo's back-to-school fundraiser will help raise money to provide meals for kids, wherever they may be learning this fall. Learn more at www.nokidhungry.org.

About Abuelo's

Since its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's has consistently been on the leading edge of Mexican cuisine, combining menu creativity, outstanding food and beverage quality, colorful plate presentations and superior service in a true Mexican courtyard atmosphere. Abuelo's has received national accolades as the top-ranked Mexican food restaurant and as one of America's top overall restaurant chains in four consecutive biennial surveys by a leading national consumer rating magazine. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in Lubbock Texas, the company currently has 30 full-service restaurants located in nine states. For more information, visit www.abuelos.com or Abuelo's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Abuelos.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, one in four kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

https://www.abuelos.com/

https://www.nokidhungry.org/

http://www.abuelos.com

