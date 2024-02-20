Abuelo's To Celebrate National Margarita Day With $7.95 Premium Margaritas

Patrons Can Enjoy a Premium Margarita at a Discounted Price on February 22

LUBBOCK, Texas, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine and hand-crafted Mexican margaritas, announced today that all Abuelo's locations will celebrate National Margarita Day on February 22 with a significant discount on its hand-crafted, Premium Margaritas.

Guests dining in on National Margarita Day can enjoy a Premium Margarita at Abuelo's for just $7.95 from open to close. National Margarita Day Premium Margaritas include the signature El Jefe Margarita and its popular Platinum Hand-Shaken Margarita, Skinny Margarita and Raspberry Hibiscus Margarita.

"At Abuelo's, we're dedicated to quality and using the finest, freshest ingredients. Our hand-crafted, Premium Margaritas are no exception," said Brian Bell, Vice President of Marketing and Beverage for Abuelo's Mexican Restaurants. "As National Margarita Day approaches, the Abuelo's team is excited to offer our premium selection of margaritas at a discounted price for guests to experience."

Enjoy an Abuelo's Premium Margarita with its wide selection of unique house specialties and traditional Tex-Mex items. See the dedication that Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant has to providing the freshest ingredients and perfect Premium Margaritas at www.youtube.com/abuelosTV . Find an Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant near you at www.abuelos.com/restaurants .

About Abuelo's

Since its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant has consistently been on the leading edge of made-from-scratch, family-style Mexican food. Experience homemade cooking with rich flavors of coastal and interior Mexican cuisine using the finest and freshest ingredients. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in Lubbock, Texas, the company currently has 25 full-service restaurants located in eight states that provides in-house authentic Mexican food, Mexican food delivery, Mexican food to go, and Mexican food catering. For more information, visit www.abuelos.com , Abuelo's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Abuelos or Abuelo's Instagram page at www.instagram.com/eatabuelos/ .

