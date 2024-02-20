Abuelo's To Celebrate National Margarita Day With $7.95 Premium Margaritas

News provided by

Abuelo’s

20 Feb, 2024, 12:00 ET

Patrons Can Enjoy a Premium Margarita at a Discounted Price on February 22

LUBBOCK, Texas, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine and hand-crafted Mexican margaritas, announced today that all Abuelo's locations will celebrate National Margarita Day on February 22 with a significant discount on its hand-crafted, Premium Margaritas.

Guests dining in on National Margarita Day can enjoy a Premium Margarita at Abuelo's for just $7.95 from open to close. National Margarita Day Premium Margaritas include the signature El Jefe Margarita and its popular Platinum Hand-Shaken Margarita, Skinny Margarita and Raspberry Hibiscus Margarita.

"At Abuelo's, we're dedicated to quality and using the finest, freshest ingredients. Our hand-crafted, Premium Margaritas are no exception," said Brian Bell, Vice President of Marketing and Beverage for Abuelo's Mexican Restaurants. "As National Margarita Day approaches, the Abuelo's team is excited to offer our premium selection of margaritas at a discounted price for guests to experience."

Enjoy an Abuelo's Premium Margarita with its wide selection of unique house specialties and traditional Tex-Mex items. See the dedication that Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant has to providing the freshest ingredients and perfect Premium Margaritas at www.youtube.com/abuelosTV. Find an Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant near you at www.abuelos.com/restaurants.

About Abuelo's

Since its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant has consistently been on the leading edge of made-from-scratch, family-style Mexican food. Experience homemade cooking with rich flavors of coastal and interior Mexican cuisine using the finest and freshest ingredients. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in Lubbock, Texas, the company currently has 25 full-service restaurants located in eight states that provides in-house authentic Mexican food, Mexican food delivery, Mexican food to go, and Mexican food catering. For more information, visit www.abuelos.com, Abuelo's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Abuelos or Abuelo's Instagram page at www.instagram.com/eatabuelos/.

Media Contacts:
[email protected]

SOURCE Abuelo’s

Also from this source

Abuelo's Celebrates Valentine's Day with a Special Valentine's Margarita

Abuelo's Celebrates Valentine's Day with a Special Valentine's Margarita

Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine and hand-crafted Mexican margaritas, is celebrating...
Abuelo's Salutes U.S. Veterans With Annual Honor Flight Network Fundraiser

Abuelo's Salutes U.S. Veterans With Annual Honor Flight Network Fundraiser

Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, is teaming up again this year with the Honor Flight...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.