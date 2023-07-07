Abundance in Patriotic Spirit: Art Documents of Qin Dahu Kicks Off at Art Museum of China Academy of Art

HANGZHOU, China, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of July 3, the opening ceremony of "Abundance in Patriotic Spirit: Art Documents of Qin Dahu" kicked off at the Art Museum of China Academy of Art. The exhibition is hosted by the Zhejiang Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the China Academy of Art (CAA), organized by the Art Museum of CAA, Zhejiang Artists Association, School of Painting of CAA, and Zhejiang Academy of Oil Painting, and supported by the National Art Museum of China, Zhejiang Art Museum, Yantai Art Museum, the Affiliated High School of CAA, among other art schools.

Mr. Qin Dahu is an influential oil painter and educator in contemporary China, specializing in thematic art creation. He entered the Affiliated Middle School of the East China Branch (now CAA) of the Central Academy of Fine Arts in 1956 and graduated from the Department of Oil Painting of Zhejiang Academy of Fine Arts (now CAA) with a bachelor's degree in 1963. From 1985 until his retirement, Mr. Qin served as an oil painting instructor at the Zhejiang Academy of Fine Arts, exerting a significant influence on the oil painting education of CAA in the new era.

The exhibition showcases more than 150 pieces/sets of Mr. Qin Dahu's artworks, including oil paintings, sketches, quick sketches, creative sketches, literature, and comic strips, in four sections, namely, "Years of Military Service", "Love for the Motherland", "Magnificent Landscape", and "Artistic Heritage". The exhibition uses multi-level documents and materials to comprehensively present Mr. Qin's unique perspectives as a native artist and educator, emphasizing the "people-oriented" visual impression of his works and creating an effective space for social aesthetic education with thematic art creation as the focus.

The exhibition will last through August 5.

