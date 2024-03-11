Abundance360 to Host "Great AI Debate" Summit

Eric Schmidt, Michael Milken, Michael Saylor, Ray Kurzweil, Guillaume Verdon among speakers at exclusive leadership conference in Los Angeles March 17-21, 2024

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Abundance360 (A360), a year-round leadership program for exponential entrepreneurs and leaders, announced year-12 of its annual Abundance Summit with top investors and entrepreneurs headlining the world's most exclusive high-end tech leadership Event. The Abundance Summit takes place Sunday, March 17 through Thursday, March 21 in Los Angeles with attendees including CEOs, tech leaders, investors, philanthropists and more than 2,500 entrepreneurs.

Featured Speakers include:

Eric Schmidt, former CEO & Chairman, Google/Alphabet

Bill Gross, Founder & Chairman, Idealab

, Founder & Chairman, Idealab Michael Milken, Founder, Milken Institute & Financier

Nat Friedman , former CEO, GitHub

Michael Saylor, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, Microstrategy

Ray Kurzweil, Author, Inventor & Futurist

Geoffrey Hinton, PhD, Godfather of Artificial Intelligence

Guillaume Verdon, Founder & CEO, @Extropic AI

Keith Ferrazzi, Founder & CEO, #1 NYT Bestselling Author

Tristan Harris, CEO, Center for Humane Technology

Mo Gawdat, Author, Former Chief Business Officer, Google X

Dean Kamen, Founder, DEKA, Inventor, Founder, FIRST

Emad Mostaque, Founder & CEO, Stability AI

Marc Lore, Founder & CEO, Wonder Group

Austin Russell, Founder & CEO, Luminar

Jordan Amadio, MD, Neuralink Senior Neurosurgeon

, MD, Neuralink Senior Neurosurgeon Anousheh Ansari , CEO, XPRIZE

The theme will center around "The AI Great Debate," exploring the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, along with other exponential technologies, longevity and moonshot thinking. For the first time, the conference includes the participation of both AI faculty and Robot faculty, co-teaching alongside the assembled luminaries.

"This year's Abundance Summit is going to be revolutionary in bringing top leaders and entrepreneurs together to debate the biggest challenges and opportunities as artificial intelligence begins to play a daily role in our lives," said Peter H. Diamandis, MD, Abundance360 and Singularity University Founder. "Our mission at the Summit is to help leaders and entrepreneurs learn how to ride on top of the tsunami of change, rather than get crushed by it. And to assist them in using AI and other exponential technologies to accelerate their Moonshots."

The 2024 Summit will also include a major Tech Hub, sponsored by Google Cloud. The Tech Hub is a hands-on, experiential tech playground where Abundance360 members can get inspired by live demos of 40+ of the most cutting-edge solutions in AI, robotics, 3D printing, AR/VR, metaverse, wearables, longevity, and healthspan.

Abundance360 is Singularity University's highest-level program, bringing together top entrepreneurs from around the planet to learn about AI, robotics, 3D printing, biotechnology. A360's strives to support its members in collaborating on solving the world's biggest problems with the use of converging exponential tech. Admission to A360 and the Abundance Summit is only through application and interview. If interested in joining the Abundance Community, visit abundance360.com/a360-invite .

About Abundance360 & The Abundance Summit

At its core, Abundance360 (A360) is a year-round program for entrepreneurs, investors, and executives who want to create positive change in society. It offers them a unique opportunity to unlock their potential and access the latest technologies, tools, and connections needed to succeed in today's world. In addition to the annual March Abundance Summit, the membership enjoys Workshops, and Masterminds, throughout the year that brings together a close-knit community of like-minded individuals. The A360 curriculum seeks to support its members in developing an abundance, exponential and moonshot mindset.

About Peter H. Diamandis, MD

Named by Fortune as one of the "World's 50 Greatest Leaders," Peter H. Diamandis, MD is the founder and executive chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation, which leads the world in designing and operating large-scale incentive competitions. He is also the Executive Founder of Singularity University, a graduate-level Silicon Valley institution that counsels the world's leaders on exponentially growing technologies. As an entrepreneur, Diamandis has launched more than 25 companies in the areas of longevity, space, venture capital, and education. He is Co-Founder of BOLD Capital Partners, a venture fund with $600M investing in exponential technologies and longevity. He is also co-founder and Vice Chairman of Celularity (CELU), Inc., a cellular therapeutics company, and Vaxxinity (VAXX). Additionally, Diamandis is a New York Times Bestselling author of five books: "Abundance – The Future Is Better Than You Think," "BOLD – How to go Big, Create Wealth & Impact the World,'' "The Future is Faster Than You Think," "Life Force (with Tony Robbins)" and "Exponential Organizations 2.0 (with Salim Ismail)."

