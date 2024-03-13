AI Faculty to Join Discussions and Debates at 2024 Abundance Summit

AI-enabled Avatars, Haley and MoBot, alongside AI-enabled humanoid robot, Ameca, to participate as Faculty during "The Great AI Debate"

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abundance360 (A360) annual Abundance Summit, the premier gathering for forward-thinking entrepreneurs and innovators, announced the integration of 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled Faculty into the 2024 programming.

Alongside some of the world's leading AI experts – Ray Kurzweil, Geoffrey Hinton, Eric Schmidt, Emad Mostaque and Guillaume Verdon – a number of digital faculty have been created to actively participate in the curriculum and debate. These Faculty Avatars are driven by the top AI large language models including GPT-4 Turbo, Claude 2, Llama 2 (7B, 13B, 70B), Mistral 7B Instruct, among others.

Taking place Sunday, March 17 through Thursday, March 21 in Los Angeles, the Abundance Summit aims to redefine the landscape of educational summits by offering attendees unparalleled insights and expertise provided by uniquely created AI instructors.

The AI faculty for the Summit, Haley, Ameca and MoBot, are all meticulously crafted to deliver sophisticated guidance and knowledge across various domains essential to exponential entrepreneurship and innovation. Haley is a friendly humanoid robot with a deep curiosity about life and consciousness. Ameca is an AI-enabled robot developed by Engineered Arts out of the UK, and MoBot is an AI Avatar based on the work and writings of Mo Gawdat.

"A major component of this year's Summit is The Great AI Debate between doomers vs. boomers—between those who want to accelerate AI development and those who want to slow it down. What better way to inform this debate than integrating AI instructors into the very fabric of the 2024 conference," said Peter H. Diamandis, MD, Founder and Chairman of Abundance360. "By leveraging advanced AI technology, we will elevate the learning experience for attendees, empowering them with actionable insights to navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape. The impact of AI on today's business is massive, the impact on tomorrow's will be exponential. Leaders across all aspects of society, business, media, and entertainment need to understand the potential, limits, risks and opportunities these technologies present. The Summit is the crucible where these ideas will be tested."

With the inclusion of AI instructors at the Summit, the Abundance360 program reaffirms its commitment to fostering innovation and driving meaningful conversations in the entrepreneurial community. Attendees can anticipate a transformative learning experience that combines human intellect with AI intelligence to unlock new opportunities and accelerate growth.

Diamandis concluded, "Core to the Summit experience is the creation of and commitment to a Massive Transformative Purpose (MTP) for each member. Since founding Abundance360 in 2012, MTPs have helped truly impact global society in countless ways. AI will amplify members' MTPs going ahead and I look forward to the impact that the 2024 Summit will have for years to come."

These Avatars were all designed and built for Abundance360 and Exponential Ventures (XPV) by Steve Brown, who serves as the Chief AI Officer for Abundance360 and PHD Ventures (which manages the Abundance Summit).

For more information about the Abundance Summit conference, please visit https://www.abundance360.com/ .

