Abuse Deterrent Formulation Technologies Market, 2030

The 'Abuse-Deterrent Formulation Technologies Market, 2019-2030' report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the future potential of industry players that are offering various abuse-deterrent formulation technologies to different pharmaceutical companies.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 72,000 overdose-related deaths were reported in 2017, of which close to 50,000 involved the use of an opioid. Moreover, opioid abuse was estimated to have been responsible for an economic deficit of over USD 500 billion, related to loss of productivity and healthcare costs, in the US. Other drug classes that are prone to abuse include antidepressants and central nervous system (CNS) stimulants.

In 2017, close to 17,000 deaths were reported to have been the result of an overdose of prescription antidepressants. Most of these deaths (~11,500) involved the misuse of benzodiazepines, such as VALIUM (diazepam) and XANAX (alprazolam). CNS stimulants are usually indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from attention-deficit / hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Among the various overdose-related deaths which took place in 2017, it is worth highlighting that over 12% involved the use of psychostimulants.



One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. Based on likely licensing deal structures and agreements that are expected to be signed between drug and technology developers in the foreseen future, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market for the period 2019-2030.



The report features likely distribution of the current and forecasted financial opportunity across



[A] target drug class (opioids, antidepressants and CNS stimulants)

[B] abuse deterrence approach (physical / chemical barriers, agonist / antagonist combinations, aversion approach, prodrug approach, abuse-deterrent drug delivery systems and others)

[C] type of end product (tablets, capsules, transdermal patches, thin films and others)

[D] geography ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific and the rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Prescription Drug Abuse / Misuse

3.3. Commonly Abused Drug Classes

3.3.1. Opioids

3.3.2. Antidepressants

3.3.3. Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulants

3.4. Preliminary Strategies to Prevent Abuse

3.4.1. Role of Healthcare Authorities / Policy Makers

3.4.2. Role of Pharmacists

3.4.3. Role of Clinicians

3.4.4. Role of Patients

3.5. Abuse Deterrent Formulations and Affiliated Technologies

3.5.1. Types of Abuse Deterrent Formulation Approaches

3.5.1.1. Physical and Chemical Barriers

3.5.1.2. Prodrug Approach

3.5.1.3. Chemical Agonists / Antagonists

3.5.1.4. Aversion

3.5.1.5. Drug Delivery Systems

3.5.1.6. Others

3.6. Future Perspectives



4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Abuse Deterrent Formulation Technologies: Overall Market Landscape



5. COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS OF TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Methodology

5.3. Platform Competitiveness Analysis



6. COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Acura Pharmaceuticals

6.3. Altus Formulation

6.4. BioDelivery Sciences International

6.5. CIMA LABS (acquired by Teva Pharmaceutical)

6.6. Elysium Therapeutics

6.7. Grnenthal

6.8. Intellipharmaceutics

6.9. Purdue Pharma

6.10. TITAN Pharmaceuticals



7. PATENT ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. Abuse Deterrent Formulation Technologies: Analysis of Patent Portfolio

7.4. Abuse-Deterrent Formulation Technologies: Patent Benchmarking Analysis



8. RECENT PARTNERSHIPS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Partnership Models

8.3. Abuse-Deterrent Formulation Technologies: List of Partnerships and Collaborations



9. LIKELY DRUG CANDIDATES FOR DEVELOPMENT OF ABUSE DETERRENT ALTERNATIVES

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Likely Candidates for ADFs: Opioids

9.3. Likely Candidates for ADFs: Antidepressants

9.4. Likely Candidates for ADFs: CNS Stimulants

9.5. Concluding Remarks



10. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

10.3. Overall Abuse-Deterrent Technologies Market, 2019-2030

10.4. Abuse-Deterrent Technologies Market: Distribution by Upfront and Milestone Payments, 2019-2030

10.5. Abuse Deterrent Technologies Market: Distribution by Drug Class, 2019-2030

10.6. Abuse Deterrent Technologies Market: Distribution by Abuse Deterrence Approach, 2019-2030

10.7. Abuse Deterrent Technologies Market: Distribution by Type of End Product, 2019-2030

10.8. Abuse Deterrent Technologies Market: Geographical Distribution, 2019-2030

10.9. Concluding Remarks



11. CONCLUSION



12. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Elysium Therapeutics

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Interview Transcript: Greg Sturmer, Chief Executive Officer

12.3. Lucideon

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Interview Transcript: Aia Malik, Commercial Development Manager, Healthcare



13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



14. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



4P Therapeutics (subsidiary of Nutriband)

Acella Pharmaceuticals

Acura Pharmaceuticals

Adello Biologics

Aesica Pharmaceuticals

Alitair Pharmaceuticals

Altus Formulation

Aquestive Therapeutics

Assertio Therapeutics

Atlantic Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Bayer

BioDelivery Sciences International

Buzzz Pharmaceuticals

Camargo Pharmaceutical Services

Capsugel

Cassava Sciences

Catalent

CIMA LABS (acquired by Teva)

Coating Place

Collegium Pharmaceutical

Currax Pharmaceuticals

Daiichi Sankyo

DURECT

Egalet

Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elysium Therapeutics

Emplicure

Encap Drug Delivery

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Ensysce Biosciences

Epic Pharma

Ethypharm

ExxPharma Therapeutics

Genus Lifesciences

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Grnenthal

Indivior

Inspirion Delivery Sciences

Intalere

Intellipharmaceutics

inVentiv Health

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Kashiv BioSciences

KemPharm

KVK Tech

Lannett

Lonza

Lucideon

MainPointe Pharmaceuticals

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Mundipharma

Nektar Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics

New River Pharmaceuticals

Nutriband

Optum (part of UnitedHealth Group)

Orexo

Patheon

Pernix Therapeutics

Pfizer

Pop Test

Praxis Bioresearch

Publicis Touchpoint Solutions

Purdue Pharma

QRxPharma

Quivive Pharma

Recipharm

Relmada Therapeutics

Shionogi

Shire

Signature Therapeutics

Skyepharma

SPARC

SunGen Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma

Teva Pharmaceutical

TITAN Pharmaceuticals

Tris Pharma

twoXAR

University of Nebraska Medical Center

Zogenix

