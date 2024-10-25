Aby Alexander Joins Spectral Capital's Board of Directors, Bringing Unmatched Expertise in AI and Connectivity

Well-positioning Spectral to reshape the future of both quantum computing and global connectivity.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTC QB: FCCN), a pioneer in quantum computing and distributed technologies, proudly welcomes Aby Alexander to its Board of Directors. Aby's extensive experience in broadcast and broadband solutions, combined with his leadership in AI and edge computing, will add invaluable insights to Spectral's mission of revolutionizing global technology.

As President & CEO of BroadSat Technologies, Aby has championed innovations that bring essential services such as telemedicine, remote learning, and emergency alerts to underserved communities. His work to bridge the digital divide aligns seamlessly with Spectral Capital's vision to harness the power of quantum computing for scalable, global solutions.

Aby also played a pivotal role as the former President & CEO of Thomson Broadcast Americas, expanding the company's U.S. presence and leading the acquisition of GatesAir Inc. His experience in M&A strategy, infrastructure, and next-generation technologies will provide strategic guidance as Spectral continues to grow in the quantum space.

Reflecting on his new role at Spectral Capital, Jenifer Osterwalder, CEO, remarked, "Quantum computing is opening doors we never thought possible, particularly in the way we transmit and process data. We are honored Mr. Alexander is joining Spectral's board. We are collectively excited about Aby's guidance on the potential that Quantum technologies will fundamentally change how broadcast and broadband services will be delivered. It's humbling to think of the impact Aby can provide our organization, especially in his global expertise in bringing connectivity to those who need it most."

"We are thrilled to have Aby join our Board," said Sean Michael Brehm, Chairman of Spectral Capital. "His innovative approach to technology and his deep understanding of connectivity solutions perfectly complement Spectral's mission to leverage quantum technologies for global innovation and transformation."

Aby's contributions extend beyond connectivity and AI, having authored a book on blockchain technology and led groundbreaking work in cybersecurity. His vision, combined with Spectral Capital's leadership in quantum solutions, will drive the next phase of technological breakthroughs in decentralized systems.

For more information, please visit www.spectralcapital.com.

