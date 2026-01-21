Spectral Capital Announces 42 Telecom Exceeds 2025 Financial Performance Target

SEATTLE, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN) today announced that 42 Telecom Ltd. ("42 Telecom"), a recently acquired operating subsidiary, has informed the Company that it expects to have exceeded the financial performance target established in the Definitive Share Exchange Agreement between Spectral and 42 Telcom dated July 7, 2025.

Pursuant to Section 4.1 of the Definitive Share Exchange Agreement, 42 was required to profitably achieve revenues of $16 million for the financial year ended 2025. Based on preliminary unaudited financial results for the period, 42 Telecom expects to have reached and exceeded this performance milestone.

As a result, 42 Telcom believes it has satisfied all applicable financial performance obligations set forth under the acquisition agreement. Final audited financial statements for the period are currently in process and will be completed in accordance with applicable accounting standards.

"Exceeding the 2025 financial targets so soon after the acquisition is a strong validation of our strategic thesis for 42 Telecom," said Jenifer Osterwalder, Chief Executive Officer of Spectral Capital Corporation. "The performance reflects the quality of 42 Telcom's management team, the resilience of its operating platform, and the significant opportunity we see to build long-term value as part of the Spectral portfolio."

Daniel Gilcher, Chief Financial Officer of Spectral Capital Corporation, added, "Based on the unaudited results, 42 Telecom expects to have met and exceeded the revenue and profitability thresholds established in the acquisition agreement. This achievement positions the business well as we move into the audit process and continue our focus on disciplined integration, financial transparency, and margin improvement across the combined organization."

Spectral views this performance as an important validation of the strategic rationale underlying the acquisition of 42 Telecom, including the strength of its operating platform, customer relationships, and revenue model. The Company continues to focus on the integration of 42 Telecom's operations within Spectral's broader communications and technology strategy, while pursuing disciplined growth and margin expansion.

Additional information regarding the acquisition and integration of 42 Telecom will be included in Spectral's forthcoming SEC filings.

