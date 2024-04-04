Abyss Battery® Announces New Partnership With West Marine

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abyss Battery®, a leader in next-generation lithium marine batteries, is announcing a premiere partnership with West Marine. West Marine, an integrated, omni-channel provider of aftermarket products and services to the boating, fishing, sailing and watersports markets in the U.S. has been in business since 1968. West Marine has 237 physical locations across 38 states and Puerto Rico and two eCommerce platforms reaching domestic, international and professional customers.

Abyss Battery® manufactures and sells 12V, 24V, 36V, and 48V lithium marine batteries, trolling motor, electric reel, Seakeeper, golf cart, and custom built batteries as well as portable power stations. Engineered with the highest quality Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) cells available and industry leading battery management systems, Abyss' batteries provide exceptional lifetime value. With built-in Bluetooth connectivity and internal heating, consumers have the ability to monitor every aspect of the battery management system's functions and can rest easy knowing that the battery will keep itself warm during charging.

Nicholas Vasilaros, founder and CEO of Abyss Battery® stated: "We are thrilled to be partnering with West Marine in the next phase of growth for Abyss Battery. As the established leader, West Marine is incredibly well-positioned in the marine aftermarket, and we are excited to support the company as further cements its leadership across the country. Abyss Battery® mission is to provide captains, anglers, and saltwater fishing guides with an affordable lithium marine battery solution that will fuel their passion in pursuit of their sport. Abyss Battery® company's goal is to provide consumers with the highest quality battery at a fair price, while making our customers feel valued through excellent customer service."

Nicholas further stated, "Abyss Battery® strives to make the safest and most reliable lithium iron phosphate batteries for the most demanding environments, that's why our batteries are only made with certified components and used in applications around the world. All Abyss Lithium batteries conform to current standard entities and regulations as well as exceeding the minimum requirements for Mercury outboards. All Abyss Batteries meet and exceed The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) standard for lithium ion batteries. The ABYC council is an organization that develops voluntary global safety standards for the design, construction, maintenance, and repair of recreational boats.

About Abyss Battery®: Abyss Battery® have been revolutionizing the marine battery industry by designing and manufacturing the most advanced, innovative, high-performance marine lithium batteries with the perfect balance of power, reliability, durability, weight, size and cost to meet consumer needs on the water without sacrificing any one factor. For more information, please contact us or visit abyssbattery.com

SOURCE Abyss Battery