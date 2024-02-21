Abyss Battery® New 12V 60Ah Lithium Marine Battery Redefines the Marine Battery Market for the Fishing Industry

News provided by

Abyss Battery

21 Feb, 2024, 12:18 ET

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abyss Battery®, a leader in next-generation lithium-ion marine batteries, is continuing to pioneer innovative battery technology with its newest robust, marine-grade lithium-ion battery. Leveraging the company's advanced material system capability, the ABYSS® 12V 60AH DUAL PURPOSE LITHIUM MARINE BATTERY is an all-new, powerful lithium battery that is built to last & perform. Abyss Battery is committed to delivering premium quality and performance with their innovative lithium marine batteries.

Engineered with the highest quality Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) cells available and industry leading battery management systems, this battery is one third the weight, has twice the power, and lasts over four times longer than a sealed lead-acid battery – providing exceptional lifetime value. With a peak CCA of 1500A, this multi-purpose marine lithium battery delivers plenty of power when you need to start motors, generators, and other high-load devices. Additionally, it has a safe operating temperature down to -4°F. With built-in Bluetooth connectivity and internal heating, consumers have the ability to monitor every aspect of the battery management system's functions and can rest easy knowing that the battery will keep itself warm during charging.

Nicholas Vasilaros, founder and CEO of Abyss Battery stated: "Our mission is to provide captains, anglers, and saltwater fishing guides with an affordable solution that will fuel their passion in pursuit of their sport. Abyss Battery company's goal is to provide consumers with the highest quality battery at a fair price, while making their customers feel valued through excellent customer service."

Abyss Battery® strives to make the safest and most reliable lithium iron phosphate batteries for the most demanding environments, that's why our batteries are only made with certified components and used in applications around the world. All Abyss Lithium batteries conform to the standard entities and regulations listed below. All Abyss Batteries meet and exceed The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) standard for lithium ion batteries. The ABYC council is an organization that develops voluntary global safety standards for the design, construction, maintenance, and repair of recreational boats.

About Abyss Battery: Abyss Battery have been revolutionizing the marine battery industry by designing and manufacturing the most advanced, innovative, high-performance marine lithium batteries with the perfect balance of power, reliability, durability, weight, size and cost to meet consumer needs on the water without sacrificing any one factor. For more information, please contact abyssbattery.com.

SOURCE Abyss Battery

