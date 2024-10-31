AC and DC Controllers Market to Grow by USD 3.19 Billion (2024-2028) as Demand for Energy-Efficient Systems Rises, Report Highlights AI-Driven Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global AC and DC controllers market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.19 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Growing need for energy efficient systems is driving market growth, with a trend towards rise in adoption of EVS. However, high development and production costs associated with AC and DC controllers poses a challenge.Key market players include Antares Technology, Campbell Scientific Inc., Diodes Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., Monolithic Power Systems Inc., Mornsun Guangzhou Science and Technology Co Ltd, NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., RECOM Power GmbH, Renesas Electronics Corp., Richtek Technology Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., ROHM Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Slkor Micro Semicon Co Ltd, STMicroelectronics International N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., and WINSEMI.

AC And DC Controllers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3197 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries China, US, Germany, UK, Japan, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, India, and Brazil Key companies profiled Antares Technology, Campbell Scientific Inc., Diodes Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., Monolithic Power Systems Inc., Mornsun Guangzhou Science and Technology Co Ltd, NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., RECOM Power GmbH, Renesas Electronics Corp., Richtek Technology Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., ROHM Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Slkor Micro Semicon Co Ltd, STMicroelectronics International N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., and WINSEMI

Market Driver

The global AC and DC controllers market is witnessing notable growth due to the rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). Key developments in the EV sector are fueling this trend, as companies introduce new models to cater to expanding consumer demand. For instance, AW Rostamani Group's strategic partnership with ZEEKR in February 2024 aims to bring luxury EVs to the UAE market, increasing the need for advanced AC and DC controllers for optimal performance and energy efficiency. In March 2024, BYD Co Ltd launched the affordable Seagull EV in China, making EVs more accessible to a broader consumer base and driving demand for reliable and cost-effective AC and DC controllers. Additionally, BYD Co Ltd's Dolphin model launch in Brazil in June 2023 signifies the growing acceptance of EVs in emerging markets, requiring AC and DC controllers to support the diverse range of EVs entering these regions. Morris Garages' introduction of the Windsor EV in India in September 2024 further enhances the EV landscape in the country, emphasizing the crucial role of AC and DC controllers in managing power conversion and ensuring the efficiency of electric drivetrains.

The AC-DC Controllers market is experiencing significant growth due to trends in vehicle electrification and smart cities. Electric power steering (EPS) systems in vehicles and Electronic Power Supplies (EPS) in smart cities require AC-DC Controllers for efficient power conversion. The global market for AC-DC Controllers serves various industries such as healthcare, consumer goods, technology, mining, and renewable energy. Key components include AC-DC Power Supply, Rectifiers, Filters, DC Voltage Regulator Circuits, and AC-DC Converters. Raw material suppliers play a crucial role in the production of these controllers. Input and output voltages, power, and cooling types vary based on application. Notable companies include Delta Electronics, Telecommunications, Industrial Robotics, Medical Devices, and the Semiconductor sector. Consumer behavior, driven by trends like internet shopping, LED lighting, smartphones, and electric appliances, fuels demand for low standby power and power factor adjustment in AC-DC controllers.

Market Challenges

The global AC and DC controllers market presents manufacturers with significant challenges due to the high costs associated with their development and production. These costs are primarily driven by the need for sophisticated algorithms and advanced control strategies, which require substantial investment in research and development. Basic AC and DC controllers with standard features can range from USD50 to USD500 , while advanced models with specialized features like programmable logic can cost between USD500 and USD5,000 or more. High-volume, custom-designed controllers for industrial applications can exceed USD10,000 . The manufacturing process involves intricate electronic circuitry and specialized components, including power semiconductor devices, which add to the production costs. The complexity of control strategies, voltage regulation mechanisms, and power conversion circuitry further increases manufacturing expenses. Adherence to stringent quality and safety standards, including rigorous testing and validation procedures, is essential and requires significant investment. Balancing the need for advanced features and high efficiency with cost-effective production methods is a critical issue for manufacturers in the AC and DC controllers market. As the demand for energy-efficient and reliable power conversion solutions grows, manufacturers must navigate these cost challenges to remain competitive.

The AC-DC Controllers market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing trends in vehicle electrification, smart cities, and electric power steering. Industries like healthcare, consumer goods, technology, and telecommunications are major consumers of AC-DC Power Supply, requiring rectifies and filters for DC Voltage regulation. Raw material suppliers play a crucial role in supplying Input Voltage and Output Voltage for AC-DC Converters. Challenges include meeting the demands of industries like mining, renewable energy, and cooling types, requiring both isolated and non-isolated AC-DC controllers. The semiconductor sector is a key player in providing Control ICs for low standby power and power factor adjustment. Consumer behavior, driven by internet shopping and the proliferation of electronic devices like LED lighting, smartphones, and electric appliances, further fuels market growth. Companies like Delta Electronics cater to various industries, including industrial robotics, medical devices, and renewable energy, with their AC-DC controllers. Battery charging, electric propulsion, and electroplating are other applications driving market expansion.

Segment Overview

This ac and dc controllers market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 AC controller

1.2 DC controller Application 2.1 Automotive industry

2.2 Aerospace and defense

2.3 Consumer electronics

2.4 Energy and utilities

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 AC controller- The Ac and Dc Controllers market refers to the industry that produces and sells controllers used in air conditioning (Ac) and direct current (Dc) systems. These controllers regulate temperature and power flow, ensuring optimal performance and energy efficiency. Companies in this market provide solutions for various industries, including HVAC, manufacturing, and power generation. Growth in these sectors drives demand for advanced Ac and Dc Controllers. Key players include Honeywell, Schneider Electric, and Siemens.

Research Analysis

The AC-DC controller market encompasses a wide range of electronic devices that convert alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) or vice versa. These controllers are essential components in various electronic devices, including consumer electronics such as smartphones, LED lighting, and electric appliances. The demand for AC-DC controllers is driven by consumer behavior and the increasing popularity of internet shopping. The market is also influenced by technological advancements, such as power factor adjustment and low standby power, which improve energy efficiency. Isolated AC-DC controllers are used in healthcare, consumer goods, technology, telecommunications, and mining industries. AC-DC power supplies, which include rectifiers, filters, DC voltage regulators, and converters, are key components of AC-DC controllers. Raw material suppliers play a crucial role in the production of AC-DC controllers, with input voltage and output voltage being critical specifications. The global AC-DC controllers market is significant, with imports and exports playing a key role in its dynamics.

Market Research Overview

The AC-DC controllers market encompasses a wide range of electronic components that convert alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) or vice versa. Control ICs are integral to these controllers, enabling low standby power consumption and power factor adjustment. Electronic devices, including LED lighting, smartphones, electric appliances, and more, rely on AC-DC controllers for efficient power management. Isolated AC-DC controllers are used in applications such as electric propulsion, battery charging, electroplating, and semiconductor sector. Vehicle electrification, smart cities, electric power steering (EPS), and global AC-DC controllers find applications in various sectors like healthcare, consumer goods, technology, and renewable energy. Cooling types, input voltage, output voltage, and output power are essential factors in selecting the appropriate AC-DC converter. Raw material suppliers provide essential components like rectifiers, filters, DC voltage regulators, and regulator circuits for AC-DC power supplies. Imports and exports, raw materials, mining, telecommunications, industrial robotics, medical devices, and renewable energy are significant markets for AC-DC controllers.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

AC Controller



DC Controller

Application

Automotive Industry



Aerospace And Defense



Consumer Electronics



Energy And Utilities



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

