AC Hotel by Marriott Coming to Sawgrass Mills

SUNRISE, Fla., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations today announced it has commenced construction to bring the AC Hotel by Marriott brand to Sawgrass Mills, the largest outlet and value retail shopping destination in the United States. The 174-room hotel is expected to open in late 2020 – a timeframe that would coincide with the shopping center's 30th anniversary.

Plans for the eight-story hotel, which is being developed with Norwich Partners, call for modern guest rooms and public spaces designed with sleek furnishings, an open closet system, and elegant art and hardwood floors. There will be an AC Lounge, a communal creative space that features a full bar serving local beers and hand-crafted cocktails, including the brand's signature Gintonic, along with tapas plates. The property will provide a European-style breakfast and a 24-hour fitness center.

"The combination of a stylish, European-inspired AC Hotel by Marriott and incredible energy of Sawgrass Mills will appeal to a broad audience, including locals and international visitors who often stay for multi-day shopping trips," said Patrick Peterman, Simon's Senior Vice President of Development and Asset Intensification. "The project underscores our strategy of adding mixed-use components to our shopping centers that enhance their reputation as an exciting destination to shop, live, work, play, and stay."

The hotel is rising within steps of The Colonnade Outlets at Sawgrass Mills near its most recent expansion next to the new Seasons 52 restaurant.

"The iconic Sawgrass Mills is a perfect location for one of our European-infused AC hotels, especially since people flock to this shopping center from all over the world," said Eric Jacobs, Marriott International, Chief Development Officer, North America, Marriott Select Brands. "The location will also be a hit with members of the Marriott Bonvoy travel program since travelers today tend to seek hotels located within walking distance to entertainment and shopping."

"We are pleased to team up with Simon on this great project at Sawgrass Mills," said David Leatherwood, CEO and Managing Member of Norwich Partners. "This is a phenomenal location and an AC Hotel is the perfect fit for the Sawgrass customer."

Sawgrass Mills is in the midst of a multimillion-dollar renovation to create a modern feel throughout the shopping center that will include updates to the two existing food halls. Entrances will also be embellished with visually-inspiring art elements.

About Sawgrass Mills

Sawgrass Mills is the largest outlet and value retail shopping destination in the United States. With more than 350 stores, including outlet locations from Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors and Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, plus value retailers Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Marshalls and electronics superstore, BrandsMart USA, Sawgrass Mills has everything from fashion and jewelry to electronics, sporting equipment, beauty products, home accessories, toys and more. There is something for everyone in this enclosed, air conditioned and climate-controlled mall located just 30 minutes from Miami International Airport and 15 minutes from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Fashionistas will delight in luxury-brand outlet shopping at The Colonnade Outlets at Sawgrass Mills with over 70 exclusive outlets not found anywhere else in South Florida including Burberry, Diane von Furstenberg, Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo, Prada, Salvatore Ferragamo Company Store, Tory Burch and Versace.





About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group,NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

About Norwich Partners

Norwich Partners is a New England and Florida-based developer of and investor in commercial real estate, primarily hotels in the northeastern U.S. and Florida. Founded and capitalized in 2003, the company formalized a long-standing business relationship between the three founding members. Norwich Partners is the parent company of multiple Managed Funds, joint ventures and stand-alone properties representing nearly $800 million in real estate value.

