ACA Efile Deadline is Approaching! Get the Efile Service with No TCC Required, with ez1095

ACA electronic filers are choosing the new in-app efiling service through halfpricesoft.com. Download and try it today at Halfpricesoft.com with no cost or obligation.

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com readies novice and seasoned clients for the looming March 31, 2026 ACA form filing deadline with the user friendly ez1095 2025 e-file service . This service caters to clients who do NOT have an IRS account or TCC number.

Self-Filing vs. Using ez1095 In-App Service Video Instructions. Beat the deadlines! Speed Speed

The IRS now mandates e-filing when employers file 10 or more ACA 1095 returns. Read More about Efiling Here or Watch our Tutorial . The new mandate is creating trepidation for employers who have previously just printed and mailed forms. With the efile service, clients eliminate the hassle of efiling ACA forms or applying for a TCC number with ez1095 Software. Don't be caught off guard by deadlines.

Customers required to file Form 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B can download and try ez1095 ACA software from Halfpricesoft.com prior to purchase , atez1095.

"The Halfpricseoft.com team is ready to take the worry from clients with the efile in-app add-on service and the efile version of ez1095." said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

ez1095 software also allows customers to import data quickly from external files and makes it easy to print ACA forms for recipients. Start now!

$295 per installation to paper print and mail

$495 Federal efile version (client uses their own TCC)

version (client uses their own TCC) $695 State and Federal efile version (client uses their own TCC)

version (client uses their own TCC) Both ez1095 efile version and in-app service (forms) purchase is required to upload to the IRS.

The main features include but are not limited to:

Efile in-app, add-on service from Halfpricesoft.com (No TCC required).

Customers can easily roll data from previous versions of ez1095 to the current version for faster processing.

Process forms for years 2015-2025 (purchase the year that needs to be filed)

Unlimited ACA form printing and efiling with ez1095.

No pre-printed forms are needed to print 1095 and 1094 Forms. Ez1095 can print ACA form 1095-B. 1094-B, 1095-C and 1094-C on white paper for recipients and the IRS.

Unlimited accounts, recipients and ACA forms with one flat rat e.

PDF print ACA forms for recipients in digital format.

XML files validation and E-file

Efile support 1095/1094 original, testing, replacement and correction submission

Import data from spreadsheets, XML files and previous data

Free customer support before, during and after purchase for product use and troubleshooting

User-friendly graphic interface and Windows menus make our software quick and easy to set up, use and navigate.

No internet is required to run ez1095 software

ez1095 software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, and 7. Designed with simplicity in mind, ez1095 software is easy to use and flexible.

ez1095 software's graphical interface leads customers step-by-step through setting up the company, adding employees, adding forms and print forms. Customers use the FAQ link to get more details regarding the software then download it to take a test drive.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of SMB and accounting software including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers for over 20 yearsand will help USBusiness owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com