Academic Partnerships Names Robert Hilliard Chief Information Officer

"Rob has a strong track record of success in technology management and depth of experience in higher education, and I am confident he will make an immediate contribution to the scaling of our business through greater utilization of technology and innovation. I look forward to supporting his efforts as AP continues to accelerate our growth and expands its market share," said Randy Best, Chairman of Academic Partnerships.

Rob comes to AP from Laureate Education, Inc., the world's largest network of higher education institutions where he led the technology function in support of Walden University and Laureate's online partner universities through the online program manager service model. Prior to Laureate, Rob spent 15 years with Reader's Digest North America as its vice president and chief technology officer and before that, a decade with Accenture, LLP, last as an associate partner. Rob earned a B.S. in mathematics from Fairfield University and an MBA from Babson College.

"I am excited about working with my new AP team and making an immediate contribution to our efforts" said Rob. "I strongly believe in our mission of assisting partner universities to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education and am proud to be part of an organization with such a strong social commitment," he added.

About Academic Partnerships

Academic Partnerships is a leading online service provider for higher education. The company assists universities in converting their on-campus degree programs into an online format, recruits qualified students for those programs, and supports enrolled students through graduation. Serving primarily public, not-for-profit universities, Academic Partnerships is guided by the principle that the opportunities presented through technology-aided learning make higher education more accessible and affordable. The company was founded by a group of social entrepreneurs who have spent nearly 20 years developing innovative learning solutions to improve education. For more information, please visit www.academicpartnerships.com.

