Academic Report by Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. Showcases Applicability of Gamma Wave Sound

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXDT) (the "Company"), a Japanese technology company that focuses on commercializing innovative products and materials utilizing proprietary wave control technology, today announced that a recent study suggests that its unique sound stimulation technology could synchronize gamma waves in the human brain, even among older people.

This study, a collaboration with the University of Electro-Communications, a National University Corporation, Nara Medical University, and Shionogi & Co., Ltd., a pharmaceutical company in Japan, was reported at the Auditory Research Meeting Sponsored by the Technical Committee of Psychological and Physiological Acoustics, which was put on by the Acoustical Society of Japan in January 2024.

The study utilized audio from television news and music programs, separating voices from background. The background sound was amplitude-modulated at 40 Hz - a novel technique patented in Japan by the Company that is designed to synchronize gamma waves in the brain without compromising speech clarity. Participants in the study included both older people (nine individuals with an average age of 66.1±4.6) and younger people (eight individuals with an average age of 22.4±1.7). The study found that both age groups showed statistically significant synchronization of 40 Hz brain waves (gamma waves) with all modulated sounds, with no notable difference in the degree of brainwave synchronization between the two groups.

"This study's findings are significant in confirming that Gamma Wave Sound can synchronize brain waves in both young and older individuals," commented Chief Research Officer of the Company, Takayuki Hoshi. "We aim to further our research on Gamma Wave Sound and contribute to dementia prevention strategies."

