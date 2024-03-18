Pixie Dust Technologies Sets April 2024 Financial Conference Schedule

NEW YORK and TOKYO, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXDT) (the "Company"), a Japanese technology company focused on commercializing innovative products and materials utilizing proprietary wave control technology, is scheduled to present at the following financial conferences in April of 2024.

Executive: CEO Yoichi Ochiai and co-CFO Nobufusa Tarumi

Date: April 8-9, 2024

Location: Sofitel New York - 45 West 44th Street NY, New York, New York, 10036

We invite interested parties to register to watch the presentation virtually here .

Please reach out to the company investor relations contact below or Dean Summers ([email protected]) to register for the event and schedule a meeting with the company.

Water Tower Research Conference

Executive: CEO Yoichi Ochiai and co-CFO Nobufusa Tarumi

Date: April 10, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM ET

Location: OTC Markets Group - 300 Vesey Street, 12th Floor, New York, New York, 10282

Webcast: Presentations virtually broadcast on Thursday, April 10th

We invite interested parties to register to watch the presentation virtually here.

Please reach out to the company investor relations contact below or [email protected] to register for the event and schedule a meeting with the company.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc.

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. is a Japanese technology company focused on commercializing innovative products and materials utilizing proprietary wave technology. The Company is currently focusing on two areas of product development: (1) "Personal Care & Diversity", where wave control technology is applied to mechanobiology and intervention/assistance in vision, hearing, and touch, and (2) "Workspace & Digital Transformation," where metamaterials (technology that creates properties through structure rather than material) and solutions to commercial design problems, such as in offices or construction sites, are applied.

Company Presentation material is available here.

Pixie Dust Technologies Investor Relations Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Gateway Group, Inc.

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

Email: [email protected]

949-574-3860

