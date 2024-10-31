Academic Tutoring and Customized Learning Market to Grow by USD 16.57 Million (2024-2028) as K-12 Demand for Personalized Learning Rises, AI Impact on Market Trends Report - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global academic tutoring and customized learning programs market size is estimated to grow by USD 16.57 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. Increased demand for personalized learning programs from K-12 is driving market growth, with a trend towards integration of AI in academic tutoring and customized learning programs. However, data security and privacy concerns of end-users poses a challenge.Key market players include Action Learning Associates ltd, Action Tutoring, Ambow Education Holding Ltd., ArborBridge, Club Z Inc., Course Leap, D2L Inc., Daekyo Co. Ltd., DreamBox Learning Inc., Imagine Learning LLC, Kaplan Inc., Kumon North America Inc., Mathnasium LLC, ScootPad Corp., Stride Inc., Sylvan Learning LLC, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Tutors International Ltd., Varsity Tutors LLC, and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Segment Covered End-user (K-12 and Post K-12), Method (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The academic tutoring and customized learning programs market is experiencing a substantial shift with the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI). This trend is fueled by the rising preference for personalized learning experiences and the requirement for data-driven instructional methods. Noteworthy progress includes the integration of AI-powered reading assistants in educational systems. For instance, the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) plans to introduce an AI-driven reading assistant to around 100,000 students across 25 school districts by the end of 2024. This initiative, spanning the next two academic years, aims to enhance reading proficiency by equipping teachers with comprehensive student performance reports. These reports provide insights at the phoneme level, empowering educators to customize instruction based on accurate data. Similarly, major tech companies are contributing to this trend. In January 2024, Microsoft launched Reading Coach, an AI-enabled tool offering personalized reading practice. Accessible for free to anyone with a Microsoft account, Reading Coach extends the functionality of Reading Progress, an AI feature within Microsoft Teams for education. This tool assists students in improving reading fluency by identifying challenging words and providing resources like text-to-speech, syllable division, and picture dictionaries. These features facilitate self-directed and individualized practice, catering to the unique requirements of each learner. The application of AI in academic tutoring and customized learning programs holds the potential to revolutionize education. By utilizing AI, educators can access real-time, granular data that informs their teaching strategies, ultimately contributing to enhanced student achievements. As AI technology continues to advance, its role in education is anticipated to expand, providing even more sophisticated tools for personalized learning and academic assistance. This development underscores the growing significance of AI in creating adaptive, efficient, and effective educational ecosystems.

Parents are increasingly seeking academic tutoring for their children who are struggling in school. Professional tutoring provides personalized attention and a supportive environment, addressing individual learning abilities and behavioral factors. This customized learning experience focuses on study skills, passion for learning, and academic performance through one-on-one connect. The program enhances critical reasoning, study habits, work ethics, responsibility, self-esteem, motivation, and communication skills. It caters to high performing students as well as those with learning difficulties. Customized programs offer self-paced learning, addressing learning styles and work habits in a positive workspace. This individualized attention leads to improved subject comprehension, confidence, and success in tests and assignments.

Market Challenges

The academic tutoring and customized learning programs market faces significant challenges related to data security and privacy. These concerns have gained prominence due to recent incidents and regulatory actions. For instance, the Florida Department of Education raised concerns about an online tutoring and homework services provider's Chinese ownership, advising educational institutions to avoid contracts with companies linked to foreign countries of concern. This directive underscores the importance of data protection compliance. Another example is the Chegg data breach in November 2022 , which exposed the data of 40 million users, including sensitive information. The Federal Trade Commission accused Chegg of careless cybersecurity practices, highlighting the need for data protection measures in educational technology platforms. To mitigate risks and ensure user data safety, the global academic tutoring and customized learning programs market must invest in advanced cybersecurity measures, adopt best practices for data protection, and prioritize regular security audits, employee training, and stringent access controls. Addressing data security and privacy challenges is essential for maintaining user trust and ensuring the long-term viability of digital educational solutions.

The Academic Tutoring and Customized Learning Programs market addresses various challenges students face in their academic journey. These include critical reasoning, study habits, academic performance, tests, assignments, and learning difficulties. Customized programs offer individualized attention, addressing each student's unique learning style and pace. They help build work ethics, responsibility, self-esteem, motivation, and critical thinking skills. High performing students also benefit from one-on-one connect, improving communication skills, social skills, and relationships. For students facing learning obstacles, these programs offer a positive workspace, promoting independence and problem-solving abilities. Customized learning programs offer dynamic assessment, interactive and fun learning experiences, organization tips, and college preparation, ensuring students' success in their academic endeavors.

1.1 K-12- The K-12 segment in the global academic tutoring and customized learning programs market is experiencing notable growth, with the integration of AI-driven platforms becoming a significant trend. One such development is the introduction of Prediqt.ai by Thinkster Math in August 2024. This AI-powered knowledge acceleration platform caters specifically to K-12 students, offering an affordable solution amidst tight educational budgets. Prediqt.ai sets itself apart by providing personalized learning experiences and high-dosage tutoring, leading to measurable student improvement. The platform offers customized recommendations for each student, explaining the reasoning behind these suggestions. This transparency builds trust and confidence among educators and parents. By understanding the rationale behind each recommendation, teachers can better support students' unique learning paths. The K-12 market is driven by the demand for effective and adaptable learning solutions. Prediqt.ai addresses this need by utilizing advanced AI technologies to deliver customized educational experiences. This approach enhances learning outcomes and provides a scalable solution suitable for various educational settings. The integration of AI in the K-12 segment of the academic tutoring and customized learning programs market is transforming educational quality and accessibility. Platforms like Prediqt.ai are leading the way by focusing on personalized learning and transparent decision-making, setting new standards for educational excellence. The K-12 market is on the brink of substantial growth and innovation during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Academic tutoring and customized learning programs offer struggling children the opportunity to receive personalized attention and a supportive environment to enhance their academic performance. These programs cater to individual learning abilities and behavioral factors, providing a customized learning experience that goes beyond the classroom setup. With a passion for learning, professional tutors help students improve study skills, work ethics, responsibility, self-esteem, motivation, critical thinking, problem-solving, and social skills. Through one-on-one instruction, students receive individual attention to address specific academic challenges, enabling them to excel in critical reasoning, study habits, and tests and assignments. High performing students also benefit from these programs, as they can further develop their problem-solving and critical thinking abilities. Overall, academic tutoring and customized learning programs create a nurturing environment that fosters a love for learning and prepares students for success in school and beyond.

Market Research Overview

Academic tutoring and customized learning programs offer struggling children a personalized learning experience tailored to their individual needs and learning abilities. These programs provide one-on-one attention, allowing for the development of essential study skills, critical reasoning, problem-solving, and critical thinking abilities. The supportive environment fosters self-esteem, motivation, and a passion for learning. Customized programs address learning difficulties and behavioral factors, ensuring high performing students and those with learning obstacles receive the necessary support. With a focus on individualized attention, these programs cater to each child's unique learning style and work habits, enabling self-paced learning and organization tips. Professional tutoring offers a positive workspace, promoting independence and the development of essential work ethics, responsibility, and communication skills. Interactive learning methods create fun and engaging experiences, enhancing relationships and social skills. Dynamic assessment and customized programs cater to the needs of each student, ensuring academic success and subject comprehension.

