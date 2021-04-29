Academy Awards® Accredited & One of Asia's Biggest Film Festivals Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2021 Announcing More Than 500 Nominees & Special Screenings of Short Films from Around the World

TOKYO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's festival will be held from Fri, 06/11 to Mon, 06/21, and online venues begin on Tues, 04/27. With the theme "CINEMADventure," more than 500 short films from around the world will be screened. The addition of new competitions such as the Smartphone Film Competition supported by Sony and the Vertical Theater Competition supported by smash. give a sense of adventure. We will present a hybrid of live and online screenings unique to SSFF & ASIA; such as Q&A in a virtual venue to connect with directors who cannot come to Japan due to the corona pandemic. VENTURE-like efforts such as exploring the appeal of short films using AI systems, and the world of AD that opens up new aspects of short films.

SSFF & ASIA 2021 Special Screening. Online Screening

The special screenings from around the world include "David," which was nominated at the Cannes Film Festival & stars Will Ferrell ("Blades of Glory") and Ben Whishaw ("Perfume") in "Miss Fortunate." Kim Bora's ("House of Hummingbird") 'The Recorder Exam' and Werner Herzog's 1986 documentary "Portrait Werner Herzog."

From Japan, special screenings of "Wish on a cocktail" starring Jun Kunimura, and "The Supermission" starring Mariko Tsutsui. In addition to "in-side-out" directed by Mirai Moriyama and starring Eita Nagayama from WOWOW Actors Short Film, the Japan category also includes "The Woman Who Performs," directed by Toshiyuki Teruya (Gori) and starring Hikari Mitsushima.

The online theater opening today, around 40 past film festival nominees by Japanese directors will be screened globally.

The short film "Stardust Children," a film shot entirely on a smartphone by Director Eiji Uchida ("Midnight Swan"), will have its world premiere. Several awards will be announced in advance for the film festival and at the Opening Ceremony on Fri, 06/11. The Official Competition supported by Sony Best Short Awards and the Grand Prix, the "George Lucas Award" will be announced at the awards ceremony on Mon, 06/21.

