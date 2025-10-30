Academy Bank Strengthens Presence in Colorado with Grand Opening of New Main Branch in Downtown Littleton

New main branch in downtown Littleton brings the latest innovations in convenient, flexible and personal community banking to the Denver metro area

LITTLETON, Colo., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Bank, a full-service community bank and wholly owned subsidiary of Dickinson Financial Corporation, announces the opening of its newest banking center in Littleton, Colorado. The new main branch, located at 40 W. Littleton Blvd in the heart of downtown Littleton, expands Academy Bank's signature blend of personal service and banking innovation in the Denver metro area.

Community leaders joined Academy Bank associates and clients to celebrate the opening of Academy Bank’s new branch at 40 W. Littleton Blvd. in Littleton, Colorado. Attendees included Littleton Mayor Kyle Schlachter, City of Centennial Council Member Richard Holt, and representatives from the South Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce, which partnered in organizing the event. Branch Manager Matthew Diehl (with scissors) cut the ribbon to mark the official opening, attended by approximately 90 guests.

The Littleton main branch is Academy Bank's second location in Littleton and 28th in Colorado, joining a statewide network that also spans communities including Colorado Springs, Denver, Aurora, Westminster, Pueblo, Englewood and Fort Collins, among others.

Community leaders joined Academy Bank associates and clients to commemorate the opening, including Littleton Mayor Kyle Schlachter and City of Centennial Council Member Richard Holt, along with representatives from the South Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce, which partnered in organizing the event. Approximately 90 guests attended the ribbon-cutting celebration.

"We're proud to celebrate the grand opening of our second Academy Bank location here in Littleton, Colorado," said David Choe, regional vice president at Academy Bank. "This expansion underscores our deep commitment to supporting local businesses and delivering exceptional, relationship-driven service. We're excited to continue growing alongside the Littleton community and helping our clients achieve their financial goals."

The new Academy Bank branch encompasses approximately 2,100 square feet and offers a full range of personal, business and commercial banking services. In addition to concierge assistance with personal and commercial banking needs, Academy Bank features the latest in banking technology with 24-Hour Smart ATMs, as well as Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) video banking. With the touch of an ITM screen, Academy Bank clients can speak with a video banker for help with most banking services.

"The grand opening represents more than a new branch – it's our commitment to deliver trusted financial services with a personal touch to this amazing community," said Matthew Diehl, branch manager at Academy Bank Littleton Main. "We're grateful for the warm welcome from the Littleton community and look forward to growing together and building a stronger future."

Academy Bank has been a trusted financial partner in Colorado since 1989, when its sister bank, Armed Forces Bank, acquired Fort Carson National Bank, establishing a lasting presence that continues to serve both civilian and military communities.

Academy Bank's commitment to excellence has recently earned multiple national honors, recognizing its innovation, exceptional service and industry-leading workplace culture, including:

Fortune magazine's 2025 Most Innovative Companies , for redefining industries in product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture.

, for redefining industries in product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture. Forbes Best-In-State Banks 2025 , highlighting top performance based on customer satisfaction and trust.

, highlighting top performance based on customer satisfaction and trust. ADP's 2025 HCM Excellence Award in Talent at Work, recognizing innovative use of human capital management technology and a people-first workplace culture.

The branch is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT.

About Academy Bank

Academy Bank is a full-service commercial bank with $3.14 billion in assets and 80 banking centers in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Arkansas and Missouri. Academy Bank provides a wide range of financial solutions for business and individuals, including commercial and business banking, treasury management and mortgage services. Academy Bank is privately held and family-owned by Dickinson Financial Corporation, a $4.58 billion holding company headquartered in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. Academy Bank's sister bank, Armed Forces Bank, headquartered in Leavenworth, Kansas, proudly serves active and retired military and civilian clients around the world with more on-base locations than any military bank in the country. For more information, visit www.academybank.com .

SOURCE Academy Bank