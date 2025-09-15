Armed Forces Bank Honored by U.S. Military for Advancing Financial Readiness of Military Families and Veterans

Department of the Army Names Armed Forces Bank "Distinguished Bank of the Year"

at 2025 Military Banking Summit

Recognized 14 of the Past 15 Years, Armed Forces Bank's Enduring Commitment

Strengthens the Financial Well-Being of Military Families

LEAVENWORTH, Kan., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Armed Forces Bank – a full-service military bank serving those who serve since 1907 – was recognized once again by the U.S. Military for its exceptional commitment to military families and veterans. At the Association of Military Banks of America (AMBA) Military Banking Summit 2025, held August 24-29 in Colorado Springs, the Department of the Army honored Armed Forces Bank at Fort Leavenworth with the prestigious "Distinguished Bank of the Year" award.

With this distinction, Armed Forces Bank has now earned this recognition 14 of the last 15 years, underscoring its reputation as a trusted financial partner to the military community – providing the financial services, products and education that most benefit service members and their families. Altogether, Armed Forces Bank has received a total of 30 Distinguished Bank of the Year awards since 1997, including 14 from the Navy, 9 from the Army, and 7 from the Air Force.

"For 118 years, we have dedicated ourselves to removing financial barriers and creating opportunities for military members, veterans and their families," said Paul Holewinski, CEO of Armed Forces Bank and Dickinson Financial Corporation. "This recognition underscores that we are listening closely to our military community, understanding their financial challenges, and responding with solutions that truly make a difference."

Each year, the Departments of the Air Force, Navy, and Army select one on-base financial institution for this prestigious honor, with only three institutions nationwide earning the title annually. The awards recognize the bank's "extraordinary contributions" the previous year toward "enhancing the financial well-being and resilience of the military and veteran population" and its "indispensable role in supporting the financial stability of military personnel and their families."

Community Impact at Fort Leavenworth

The Distinguished Bank of the Year recognition celebrates Armed Forces Bank at Fort Leavenworth for its innovative financial education programs, strong base partnerships, and deep community involvement. From sponsoring family programs like Morale, Welfare and Recreation events, Change of Command ceremonies, and Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Recognition Day, to leading food pantry and holiday donation drives, the Fort Leavenworth team exemplifies the spirit of service that defines Armed Forces Bank. Their community impact extends through partnerships with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, the Association of the United States Army, and the Spouses Club, as well as volunteer work with the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Wreaths Across America. The award also highlights the remarkable dedication of team member Tina Farr, whose more than 40 years of service exemplify the bank's enduring presence and trusted role within the Fort Leavenworth community.

This recognition marks the first time Armed Forces Bank at Fort Leavenworth has received this award. The Fort Leavenworth branch is part of the organization's footprint of 14 branches on 12 military installations in 10 states.

"Our mission goes beyond banking – we are committed to supporting the financial well-being of military families and service members," said Tom McLean, senior vice president and regional military executive for Armed Forces Bank. "What sets us apart is nearly 80% of our team members have a personal connection to the military, whether as a service member, military spouse, dependents or veterans. This shared experience equips us to deliver solutions that truly resonate with the military community."

Innovating to Better Serve

With a constant focus on innovation to help military clients effectively manage their finances, Armed Forces Bank offers services designed specifically to meet the needs of military personnel and their families:

Stretching Budgets – Access Rewards Checking helps military families stretch their budgets with distinctive rewards, local and national discounts, and cash-back online shopping rewards. Identity theft and credit monitoring provide additional security to protect those who protect our country.

– Access Rewards Checking helps military families stretch their budgets with distinctive rewards, local and national discounts, and cash-back online shopping rewards. Identity theft and credit monitoring provide additional security to protect those who protect our country. Putting Down Roots – As an approved VA lender, Armed Forces Bank eliminates the need for veterans and active service members to coordinate with the VA. The dedicated VA lending experts at Armed Forces Bank handle every step with the white-glove service to the military and to veterans that is ingrained in the bank's culture.

– As an approved VA lender, Armed Forces Bank eliminates the need for veterans and active service members to coordinate with the VA. The dedicated VA lending experts at Armed Forces Bank handle every step with the white-glove service to the military and to veterans that is ingrained in the bank's culture. Building Credit - An Armed Forces Bank Credit Builder Secured Visa Credit Card can help establish or rebuild credit on everyday purchases. Card holders deposit an amount from $300 up to $3,000 into a Credit Builder Savings Account to set their credit limit. By making on-time payments and keeping balances low, service members can improve credit.

- An Armed Forces Bank Credit Builder Secured Visa Credit Card can help establish or rebuild credit on everyday purchases. Card holders deposit an amount from up to into a Credit Builder Savings Account to set their credit limit. By making on-time payments and keeping balances low, service members can improve credit. Sage Financial Advice – Armed Forces Bank offers insightful financial advice on its "Militarily Speaking" podcast, which shares success stories and insights about financial practices, as well as strategies to help service members get ahead.

– Armed Forces Bank offers insightful financial advice on its "Militarily Speaking" podcast, which shares success stories and insights about financial practices, as well as strategies to help service members get ahead. Heroes Round Up – A new initiative empowering customers to round up debit card purchases to support the Veterans Community Project, a nonprofit dedicated to ending veteran homelessness nationwide.

Steadfast Commitment to Military

Armed Forces Bank's steadfast commitment to meeting the unique needs of military members is recognized through numerous national accolades. Recent honors include being named "Top 5 Best Banks for Military" by Yahoo! Finance. In addition, Armed Forces Bank was the only bank this year to earn the "Veterans Saves Community Impact Award," as well as one of only four banks nationwide to be awarded the "Designation of Savings Excellence." These two honors from the Consumer Federation of America are the nation's only awards focused on helping veterans improve financial stability. Armed Forces Bank has earned the Designation of Savings Excellence 10 times over the past 12 years. Additional accolades include being ranked #2 among Kansas City's Top Five Strongest Banks with $1 billion or more in assets by the Kansas City Business Journal.

About Armed Forces Bank

Armed Forces Bank, founded and headquartered in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, is a full-service military bank committed to serving those who serve since 1907. Armed Forces Bank provides affordable, personal and convenient banking and financial services to both active and retired military, as well as civilian clients in all 50 states and around the world. Approximately 80% of Armed Forces Bank associates have some type of military affiliation either by spouse, retired themselves or their children.

Armed Forces Bank has $1.4 billion in assets and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dickinson Financial Corporation, a $4.4 billion bank holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Armed Forces Bank's sister bank, Academy Bank, is a full-service community bank with over 75 branch locations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas. For more information, visit www.afbank.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Member FDIC.

