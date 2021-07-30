Academy of a Private Investor mentor Andrey Khovratov shares guiding principles for success ahead of new 'VIP-club' launch

Khovratov underscores the importance of self-awareness and accountability: "Wealth and happiness can't be reached without hard work and personal development, taking steps to better yourself, constantly learning, and reflecting on your progress."

Academy of a Private Investor is focused not only on providing valuable insights into the investment world, but helping members overcome restrictive thought patterns to become their best selves and make bold changes. Khovratov also insists that goals should be SMART: Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, and Timebound. "Goals should be specifically written down with an eye on timing and attainable results," he says. "The biggest goal is reachable if you split it into small daily steps."

The launch of the VIP-club is an integral part of Khovratov's philosophy that personal success and financial freedom are integral to each other: "Financial freedom is not magic or rocket science, but a fundamental human right. The problem is that people don't have the tools. They lack information, how to reach it. That's the real problem that we need to fix."

Academy of a Private Investor's new VIP membership will have both standard and beginner options. For more information on the company and Khovratov, visit https://academyprivateinvestment.com/en/company.

Academy of a Private Investor is the most effective training system for preparing private investors. The company's goal is to give members full understanding of the science of investing. The sooner you learn everything related to this term, the faster you will obtain absolute freedom.

