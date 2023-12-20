Academy of CPM Announces 2023 Graduating Class

News provided by

Academy of Certified Portfolio Managers

20 Dec, 2023, 10:37 ET

Graduates gain expertise in risk management, portfolio construction, and valuation analysis

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Certified Portfolio Managers (ACPM) is pleased to announce the 2023 graduating class of Certified Portfolio Managers (CPM). As a CPM®, portfolio managers now have an advanced knowledge of risk management, portfolio construction and valuation analysis.  Specifically, they have a deeper understanding of fundamental security analysis, asset allocation, and portfolio management concepts to better manage discretionary portfolios.

A CPM certification offers portfolio managers a competitive edge in the industry and gives them access to an elite group of colleagues for networking and knowledge sharing. A majority of graduates have grown their business by 20% after receiving the designation.   

To be eligible for CPM Program, portfolio managers must have any 1 (one) of the following:

  1. A certificate, diploma or academic degree providing evidence of a four-year undergraduate degree
  2. Three years of employment in the financial services industry.
  3. Letter of recommendation on behalf of the applicant who is employed in the financial services industry, written by a supervisor, where the credential requirements are desired for the training and development of the applicant.

To attain the CPM® certification, ACPM members are required to complete two components:

  • Phase 1) a 125-150 hours of independent study.
  • Phase 2) a 3-day program at NYU Stern in NYU.

Dates for the next program will be announced soon. For more information, please visit https://www.academyofcpm.org/.

About ACPM
The Academy of Certified Portfolio Managers (ACPM) is an independent organization that creates and manages a credentialed program of excellence for training discretionary portfolio managers. The collaborative and continuous learning experience enables portfolio managers to achieve a higher level of expertise in multiple facets in an ever-changing and dynamic global economy.

SOURCE Academy of Certified Portfolio Managers

