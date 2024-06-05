Academy of Emergency Nursing Announces Class of 2024 Inductees

Six nurses to be honored for enduring contributions to the emergency nursing specialty

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As it celebrates the 20th anniversary of its creation, the Academy of Emergency Nursing on Wednesday announced its 2024 class of fellows, consisting of six nurses with a multitude of experiences that have contributed to the advancement of their specialty.

"These fellows exemplify excellence in emergency nursing across several areas of focus, including pediatric readiness, substance use disorder, education and mentorship, nurse advocacy, and injury prevention among the elderly," said AEN Board Chair Patricia Kunz Howard, PhD, RN, CEN, CPEN, NE-BC, TCRN, FAEN, FAAN. "Their contributions have made an impact far beyond their individual practice locations."

The 2024 Class of Academy of Emergency Nursing Fellows are

Courtney Edwards , DNP, MPH, RN, CEN, CCRN, TCRN, of Texas

, DNP, MPH, RN, CEN, CCRN, TCRN, of Kory Scheideman , BSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, TCRN, of Colorado

, BSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, TCRN, of Michael Gooch , DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, CEN, CFRN, CTRN, ENP-BC, ENP-C, FNP-BC, NRP, TCRN, of Tennessee

, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, CEN, CFRN, CTRN, ENP-BC, ENP-C, FNP-BC, NRP, TCRN, of Mike Hastings , MSN, RN, CEN, of Kansas

, MSN, RN, CEN, of Sara Daykin , DNP, RN, CPEN, TCRN, of New Mexico

, DNP, RN, CPEN, TCRN, of Mary McKenna Bailey (posthumous), BSN, RN, CEN, of Pennsylvania

ENA established the Academy of Emergency Nursing in 2004 to recognize emergency nurses who have made enduring and substantial contributions to the specialty. The Academy has inducted more than 200 emergency nurses whose body of work goes beyond being an outstanding nurse and devoted ENA member. Over time, many fellows — in addition to continuing their own work — provide advice and mentoring to other nurses who are looking to advance in their profession, embark on research or pursue advanced education.

This year's class will be formally inducted and recognized during a ceremony at Emergency Nursing 2024, ENA's annual conference, which will be held in Las Vegas in September.

"I look forward to celebrating with these distinguished nurses, as well as honoring the memory and contributions of Mary McKenna Bailey," said ENA President Chris Dellinger, MBA, BSN, RN, FAEN. "On behalf of ENA, we are grateful for what they have brought to our specialty and congratulate them for this achievement."

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With nearly 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org .

